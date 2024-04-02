Blue Pebble IPO allotment status and GMP: Here is all you need to know

If you have applied for Blue Pebble IPO and are anxious to know what your status is, or are simply a curious market watcher, then you can easily check your status. Blue Pebble IPO allotment status is now available and all you need to do is go to the registrar’s website. In fact just a few clicks and provision of the necessary identifications will do the job for you. And of course, if you were not lucky enough and find yourself disappointed, you should know that the refund process will ensure you get your funds back. There will likely be no delays as the company is mandated to start the process quickly. Check out the Blue Pebble IPO allotment status and GMP below.(Reuters)

Notably, Blue Pebble IPO share allotment was done on Monday, April 1. And now Blue Pebble IPO allotment status by checked by investors on the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd registrar's website.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Blue Pebble IPO allotment status

Notably, it is the luck of the draw that will lead to the allotment of shares and by checking the Blue Pebble IPO allotment status, investors will come to know how many shares they have received. Notably, those who were successful during the allotment process will see the shares being transferred/credited into their demat accounts and this will start happening as soon as April 2. The refund process will also commence on Tuesday as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

The successful investors during the allotment process will then have to wait for one more important thing - the listing of the shares on the bourses. Blue Pebble IPO listing date will happen on the NSE SME on Wednesday, April 3.

Where to check Blue Pebble IPO allotment status

You can check your Blue Pebble IPO allotment status on the IPO registrar’s website and in this instance it is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You can check the same directly here.

How to check Blue Pebble IPO allotment status - steps explained

* Access the Direct Bigshare portal via the designated Blue Pebble IPO allotment link (provided above).

* Choose the "Blue Pebble IPO" from the list of available companies (name section).

* Pick your identification method: Application No/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or even your PAN.

* Initiate the search process by clicking on the designated button.

* Conveniently view your Blue Pebble IPO details on either your mobile device or desktop screen.

Blue Pebble IPO GMP

And now, the most important single indication - Blue Pebble IPO GMP. Investors should know that the grey market premium on April 1 was +15, according to www.investorgain.com.

Blue Pebble IPO subscription status on day 3 in brief

* Subscription status: 56.32 times

* Retail investors' portion subscribed 58.40 times

* Non-institutional buyers' portion subscribed 97.31 times

* Qualified institutions buyers (QIBs) portion subscribed 21.77 times

* Bids received were 4,04,59,200 shares against 718,400 shares on offer

(Data source chittorgarh.com)