Trust Fintech IPO allotment to be finalised: How to check status, latest GMP

Trust Fintech IPO allotment date: The allotment for Trust Fintech IPO will be finalised today (April 2). Investors who have applied for the issue can check the allotment status of the IPO on the website of the registrar- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. You will also be able to see the number of shares that you have been allotted. For those who have not received the shares, the company will begin the refund process on the same day as demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited- April 3. Trust Fintech IPO: The listing date of Trust Fintech IPO is fixed for April 4 on NSE SME.

How to check Trust Fintech IPO allotment status?

Check on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Select "Trust Fintech IPO" in company name section. Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number. Click at 'Search' and you will be able to check the status of the IPO.

Trust Fintech IPO GMP: The IPO's grey market premium is +61 indicating that its share price is trading at a premium of ₹61 in the grey market, as per investorgain.com. The estimated listing price of Trust Fintech share price is ₹162 apiece, 60.4% higher than the IPO price of ₹101.

Trust Fintech IPO details: The IPO is worth ₹63.45 crore and is made up of fresh issue of 6,282,000 equity shares of a face value of ₹10. The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding, business development, sales and marketing expenditures for the organisation and general corporate expenses, the company said.

Trust Fintech IPO lead manager: The IPO's book running lead manager is Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.