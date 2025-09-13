Bonds 101: Why every Indian investor needs them in their portfolio

If you’ve tracked the Nifty50 over the past year, you know the story. Despite all the noise and daily rollercoaster, the index has yielded close to zero returns over the last 12 months. The journey, however, was anything but smooth; constant ups and downs left investors second-guessing their decisions. Even gold, which many Indians consider a safe bet, has delivered negative returns in some years of the past decade.

Bonds sit comfortably in the middle. They tend to pay more than deposits, while sparing you the gut-wrenching swings of the stock market. Additionally, bonds also provide a secondary source of income, as they pay interest at regular intervals.

Investing in India usually swings between two extremes. On one side are equities, which can multiply wealth but come with sleepless nights. On the other hand are FDs, which are safe but slow, often generating returns that do not keep pace with inflation.

When you buy a bond, you are essentially lending money to a company or the government. In exchange, you receive regular interest at a predetermined interval and your capital back at maturity. Bonds are not volatile because, unlike stocks, you are not betting on quarterly earnings or market moods. You are relying on a promise to pay. That makes bonds less thrilling, but also less nerve-racking.

Most Indian households are familiar with stocks, gold, and fixed deposits. What often gets overlooked is the role of bonds. For years, they’ve been seen as a backroom instrument, meant for banks and big institutions. Yet if you step back and look at today’s financial landscape, bonds might be the missing piece for ordinary investors who want stability without giving up on returns.

Over the past decade, both Nifty50 and gold, considered reliable growth and safe-haven asset classes, have experienced periods of negative returns. Gold yielded negative returns in 2015 and 2017, and remained flat in 2019. Nifty50, on the other hand, gave a negative return in 2015 and barely moved the needle in 2016, 2018, and 2025.

This is where bonds begin to stand out. They provide steady, predictable income when both traditional growth options and safe havens show volatility or losses. With bonds, investors know the expected income and the maturity date when their principal is returned. As Indian savers seek more stability and balance in uncertain times, bonds are emerging as a dependable choice.

An Inflation Hedge and Goal-Based Fit Inflation quietly eats into savings. A ₹1,000 FD growing at 6 percent doesn’t feel as comforting when inflation runs close to 6 or higher. Investment-grade bonds, which often offer yields of 8 to 14 percent, provide investors with a real cushion.

They also work beautifully with specific goals. Think of saving for a child’s education due in five years or putting aside money for a home down payment. Equities can grow wealth, but may fall sharply just when you need the funds. FDs will protect the principal but may not grow it enough. Bonds, with their defined maturity and steady payouts, are better suited for such timelines.

A Portfolio Example Take the case of a 35-year-old with ₹10 lakh to invest. The 100 minus age rule is a straightforward method for determining asset allocation: 65 percent in equities and 35 percent in debt. That means about ₹6.5 lakh in stocks and ₹3.5 lakh in fixed income.

Here’s where diversification makes the difference. The debt slice should not be allocated to a single bond or issuer. Spread it across companies, maturities, and credit ratings. A mix of investment-grade corporate bonds, well-rated NBFC paper, and medium-term issues can give balance. With such a spread, the debt side can realistically target an average yield of 10-11 percent.

Now compare the outcomes. Equities are essential for long-term growth but can leave you frustrated in sideways markets, as seen with the Nifty50 in the past year. Gold has had its down years, too. Bonds bring in steadiness. They ensure the portfolio grows, but without the constant drama of stocks or the unpredictability of commodities. Meanwhile, high-yield FDs can still serve as an emergency fund, providing liquidity and safety for unforeseen expenses.

The result is not a portfolio swinging wildly with every headline, but one that balances growth with calm.

Opening the Doors for Everyday Investors For a long time, the Indian bond market was a closed club. Institutional investors had easy access, while retail investors were left out. That picture is changing. Online Bond Platform Providers (OBPP) and tighter SEBI rules have brought transparency and smaller ticket sizes, making it possible for ordinary investors to participate.

As Vineet Agarwal, co-founder of the investment platform Jiraaf, explains: “For too long, bonds were seen as the domain of institutions. At Jiraaf, we’re changing that by opening access for everyday investors. We believe everyone deserves the stability bonds provide, not just the big investors. By simplifying the experience and weaving bonds into everyday portfolio conversations, we are helping people secure income, diversify risk, and build confidence.”

The Road Ahead The appeal of bonds is not about replacing equities or FDs. It is about striking the right balance. Equities continue to drive long-term wealth, and deposits still provide a sense of security. But bonds add a layer of stability, protect against inflation, and ensure that investors are not entirely at the mercy of volatile markets.

As retail participation grows and awareness deepens, bonds are likely to move from the margins into the mainstream of Indian investing. For anyone looking to build a portfolio that lasts through market cycles, ignoring them is no longer an option.

Note to the reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.