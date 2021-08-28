'Breaks my heart': Grofers founder replies to 'hate' over 10-minute delivery

Grofers founder Albinder Dhindsa on Saturday took to social media to counter the hate he and his company received, over the company's new under 10-minute grocery delivery scheme. The promise to deliver groceries under 10 minutes received flak on social media as people questioned whether groceries are required in such an emergency.

Dismissing allegations that this will create more pressure on Grofers' delivery officials, Dhindsa said Grofers has such mechanism in place that even if the riders drive at 10kmph, they will be able to deliver within 15 minutes. Such is the network and density of stores.

I want to chime in about the hate we are getting for delivering groceries in 10 minutes... pic.twitter.com/RNhFvd6ojV — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 28, 2021





“Our partner stores are located within 2 kilometres of our customers. We have 60+ stores in Delhi, and 30+ stores in Gurgaon already! Our stores are so densely located that we can deliver 90% of the orders within 15 minutes even if our riders drove under 10kmph! Our in-store planning and tech is now so good that we pack most orders under 2.5 minutes! Our riders are not (dis)incentivized to deliver orders fast. They do it at their own pace and rhythm. We've had zero reported rider accidents in the last two months since we launched 10-minute grocery delivery,” the statement said.

“Last but not the least, not all companies are built on the back of exploitation of the poor. There are companies which are built by creating large swathes of employment and generating tremendous amounts of value for all stakeholders. We are and want to continue to be one of these companies.”

Albinder also added that it is heartbreaking for him that instead of celebrating India-based startup successes, people are only being "cynical and envious". "We need more people who dare and less of those who pull them down," he said. Slamming online detractors who accused Grofers of exploiting riders, Dhindsa said 10,000 of such delivery people earn a respectful livelihood.

Grofers recently raised more than $120 million from food aggregator Zomato Ltd and existing investor Tiger Global Management.