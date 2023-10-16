TCS bribe-for-jobs: 16 employees fired after probe finds involvement

A Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) inquiry found as many as 19 employees were involved in the cash-for-jobs scandal that surfaced in June, the company said in an exchange filing on Sunday, with the development coming days after CEO K Krithivasan saying that the firm has completed its probe into the allegations. The company, however, maintained that none of its key managerial personnel was involved (Abhijit Bharlekar/Mint file photo)

“Our investigation found 19 employees to be involved and action has taken against all as detailed here: 16 have been separated from the company for code of conduct violations and three have been removed from the resource management function,” the Mumbai-headquartered software major said in the filing.

The resource management group allocates resources for TCS projects.

The IT giant, meanwhile, further stated that it will no longer conduct any business with six vendor entities and their owners as well as affiliates as these too were found involved in the scandal.

It, however, maintained that none of its key managerial positions had any involvement in the case, and that there is no fraud against and financial impact on Tata Consultancy Services.

‘Appropriate action taken’

Addressing a press conference on October 11 shortly after the country's largest software firm declared its Q2 earnings for FY 2023-24, CEO Krithivasan noted that the investigation into the allegations stands completed.

“We have taken appropriate action against whosoever we believe violated our code of conduct. Actions differ based on the kind of violation but all actions have been taken and it (the inquiry) is closed,” the CEO said.

