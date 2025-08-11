BSNL joins hands with global tech firms for 5G, AI, and digital skilling

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has entered into memoranda of understanding with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia to roll out advanced digital skilling programmes at the Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. In this image released by @JM_Scindia via X on Aug. 11, 2025, Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia chairs a meeting regarding MoU signings between BSNL India with Ericsson SEA and India, Qualcomm Research and Technologies, Cisco India and Nokia India. (@JM_Scindia/ANI)

The initiative, announced in the presence of union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeks to train over 2,000 students annually in emerging technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), networking, and cybersecurity.

“Today the spotlight is on India. Not because we have the largest market in the world, but because we represent a significant opportunity. As close to 50% of the world’s human resource talent resides in India. Today is the beginning of a new dawn,” said Scindia.

The four companies are also expected to offer employment opportunities to students after they have completed their training at the institute. Apart from these four, Scindia hinted that many more companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tejas Networks would alo enter into similar partnerships with the government.

“PM Modi ji has always had a vision of growing India into a vishwaguru (global teacher). From local to global, India will not just make in India, but make for the world,” added Scindia.

The collaborations are part of the Department of Telecommunications’ plan to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC) at BRBRAITT. Envisioned as a centre of excellence, TIRTC will focus on telecom-specific research and development, product innovation, and entrepreneurship, aligning with national programmes such as Digital India, Skill India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

According to the MoUs signed, Ericsson will set up a 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT, offering training through its global Ericsson Educate platform. Qualcomm will establish a Qualcomm Institute to deliver advanced 5G and AI training, including internships, and sponsor training for the first 100 participants.

Meanwhile, Cisco will expand its Networking Academy programme to strengthen skills in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure, providing free online resources. Nokia will help create a 5G Centre of Excellence and an AI/ML Lab, training 300 students annually in 5G radio, core networks, and AI/ML applications, supported by the Telecom Sector Skill Council.

According to the ministry, the courses would range from two-week modules to longer 84-hour programmes, with Phase 1 investments exceeding ₹1 crore. Telecom secretary Neeraj Mittal said the public-private partnership will not only train public sector staff and trainers, but also students and employees of telecom service providers through short-term, medium-term, and long-term courses.

“India stands at the cusp of a digital revolution, and our success will hinge on how well we skill our people. Skilling is not just about preparing for jobs. It’s about empowering individuals and fostering innovation,” said Nitin Bansal, country head, Ericsson India.