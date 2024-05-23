 Buddha Purnima 2024: From banks to stock market, what's open and what's closed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Buddha Purnima 2024: From banks to stock market, what's open and what's closed

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 07:57 AM IST

Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday. Here's a look at what's closed and what's open today

Buddha Purnima 2024: The birth of Lord Gautam Buddha is marked as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti. This year, the festival will be observed today (May 23). Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday and hence all government offices, schools, post-offices and banks will remain closed today.

Buddha Purnima 2024: A statue of Lord Buddha being cleaned as part of preparations ahead of Buddha Purnima festival, in Agartala.(PTI)
Buddha Purnima 2024: A statue of Lord Buddha being cleaned as part of preparations ahead of Buddha Purnima festival, in Agartala.(PTI)

Buddha Purnima 2024: Here's a look at what is closed

Read more: Buddha Purnima 2024: Buddha Jayanti date, history, significance and all you need to know about Buddha's Birthday

Government offices closed: Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday owing to which all government offices in most states are closed today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Schools closed: Schools remain closed for gazetted holidays.

Post offices: Post offices are closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Read more: Buddha Purnima 2024: Best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Banks: Banks will be closed in the following states: Tripura, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday: Banks will be closed in these 18 states on May 23

Banks will also remain closed in following cities: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Stock markets: The BSE and NSE are open as well as equities and derivates segment will also remain open for trading on May 23 for Buddha Purnima, as per the BSE website.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Buddha Purnima 2024: From banks to stock market, what's open and what's closed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On