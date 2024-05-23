Buddha Purnima 2024: From banks to stock market, what's open and what's closed

Buddha Purnima 2024: The birth of Lord Gautam Buddha is marked as Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti. This year, the festival will be observed today (May 23). Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday and hence all government offices, schools, post-offices and banks will remain closed today. Buddha Purnima 2024: A statue of Lord Buddha being cleaned as part of preparations ahead of Buddha Purnima festival, in Agartala.(PTI)

Buddha Purnima 2024: Here's a look at what is closed

Government offices closed: Buddha Purnima is a gazetted holiday owing to which all government offices in most states are closed today.

Schools closed: Schools remain closed for gazetted holidays.

Post offices: Post offices are closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Banks: Banks will be closed in the following states: Tripura, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Banks will also remain closed in following cities: Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

Stock markets: The BSE and NSE are open as well as equities and derivates segment will also remain open for trading on May 23 for Buddha Purnima, as per the BSE website.