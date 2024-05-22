Buddha Purnima 2024: Best wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

Buddha Purnima 2024: This year, the auspicious festival of Buddha Purnima falls on May 23. The sacred festival marks the birth of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha, which falls in April or May. Buddhists all over the world celebrate the day with great devotion and joy, participating in various religious ceremonies and rituals. If you celebrate Buddha Purnima, check out our curated list of wishes, images and quotes to share with your loved ones. Buddha Purnima 2024: Check out these wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, and WhatsApp and Facebook status. (HT Photo)

Buddha Purnima 2024 Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

May Buddha's guidance fill our lives with happiness and hope that we will pass difficult times and experience joy. Buddha Purnima ki Shubhkamanye.

May Lord Buddha's teachings inspire you to live a life of compassion, kindness, and love. Happy Buddha Purnima!

“Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, men cannot live without a spiritual life.”

"In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you."

On this Buddha Purnima, embrace the teachings of Lord Buddha and overcome life's challenges with positivity. Happy Buddha Purnima.

"Happiness never decreases by being shared."

“Hatred does not cease by hatred, but only by love; this is the eternal rule.”

May Lord Buddha give you the power to stay calm and focused during your challenging phases and fill you with humility and gratitude during the best days of your life. Happy Buddha Purnima.

May you get the power to bring positivity in your mind and body to attract whatever you imagine for yourself. Happy Buddha Purnima.

On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, may you find the strength to let go of all negativity and embrace inner peace and positivity. Best wishes to you and your family.