Kurma Jayanti 2024: Date, history, rituals, significance and all that you need to know about the festival

Kurma Jayanti 2024: Kurma Jayanti is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year. One of the most important days for the devotees of Lord Vishnu, Kurma Jayanti is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Kurma – the second incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Kurma Jayanti is celebrated with a lot of dedication and devotion all over the country. Kurma Jayanti coincides with Vaishakha Purnima and Buddha Purnima this year. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Kurma Jayanti will be celebrated on May 23 this year.(Twitter/GaureeDesai)

Date and time:

Kurma Jayanti will be celebrated on May 23 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi will begin at 6:47 PM on May 22 and will end at 7:22 PM on May 23.

History:

According to Hindu mythology, during the great Samudra Manthan or the churning of the ocean, Lord Vishnu took the form of Lord Kurma – a giant tortoise – to lift the Mandaranchal Parvat on his back to help the process of the churning of the ocean to find Amrit (elixir).

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath. Then they offer tulsi, chandan, kumkum, flowers, sweets and fruits to Lord Vishnu. A strict fast is observed by devotees who refrain from consuming cereals and pulses. Aarti is also performed and bhog is distributed among others. People who observe fast on this day keep vigil at night while reciting Vishnu Sahasranama.

Significance:

Kurma Jayanti is the day for spiritual enlightenment. It is believed that devotees who observe fast and offer puja to Lord Kurma on this day are blessed with prosperity, wealth and enlightenment. The divine blessings can help them avoid negativities in life and find the guiding light to the path of success. Kurma Jayanti is observed all over the country by the devotees of Lord Vishnu and is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year.