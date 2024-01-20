Kurma Dwadashi 2024: The festive time of the year is here. Every year, Kurma Dwadashi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Devotees keep fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this day. Lord Vishnu has ten avatars, of which Kurma Avatar is worshipped on Kurma Dwadashi. Kurma Avatar – tortoise – is the form that Lord Vishnu took to save the earth from a massive cosmic mishap. On the auspicious day of Kurma Dwadashi, the Kurma avatar of Lord Vishnu is worshipped by the devotees. Kurma Dwadashi 2024: Date, significance, rituals and all you want to know(Twitter/@SachinA108)

As we gear up to observe the special day, here is all that you need to know about Kurma Dwadashi.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: Kurma Jayanti 2023: Date, history, significance

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Date:

Kurma Dwadashi is observed on the twelfth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra. This year, Kurma Dwadashi will be observed on January 22.

Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Vishnu took the form of a tortoise during the churning of the oceans to save the earth from a cosmic mishap. Kurma is the second avatar of Lord Vishnu. On this day, the tortoise incarnation of Lord Vishnu is worshipped. It is believed that keeping fast on this day and praying to Lord Vishnu can help in cleansing the soul and redemption of sins. It is believed that bringing silver and ashtadhatu tortoise to home or workplace on this auspicious day can bring positivity and success in life.

Rituals:

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Then they place the idol of Lord ZVishnu with the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and light diya with desi ghee and offer fruits and panchamrit to the idols. The devotees keep fast and pray with devotion and dedication to Lord Vishnu, and chant Vishnu Sahastranama and Narayan Stotra.