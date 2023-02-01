Home / Business / Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman's big push for Railways with 2.4 lakh crore outlay

Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman's big push for Railways with 2.4 lakh crore outlay

business
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Railways had asked for ₹2.5 lakh crore as capital expenditure for 2023-24.

The Indian Railways capital outlay has been set at 2.40 lakh crore. (File)
The Indian Railways capital outlay has been set at 2.40 lakh crore. (File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the biggest-ever push for Indian Railways with a capital outlay of 2.40 lakh crore. Compared to the last fiscal year, it is a rise of 65.6 per cent and nine times higher than the railway allocation in 2013-14.

"The Indian Railways capital outlay has been set at 2.40 lakh crore, highest ever; 9x of what was in 2013," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on February 1.

The disbursements will be utilised for railway tracks, electrification and station facilities, among others. The ministry of railways is aiming for full electrification by 2023, more Vande Bharat trains and construction of 2,000 km of tracks. The Economic Survey, too, had hailed Vande Bharat as a great initiative of the Indian Railway.

Railways had asked for 2.5 lakh crore as capital expenditure for the next fiscal year.

Sitharaman started her speech on Wednesday in Parliament by outlining the seven priorities of Budget 2023 and called them the 'Saptrishi'. Nirmala Sitharaman said Budget 2023 is aimed at the economic empowerment of women and job generation for the youth.

Railway Budget is no longer presented separately as it was combined with the Union Budget in 2016.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu in her maiden budget speech to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, had said, “Indian Railways is fast moving towards becoming world's largest electric railway network.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
budget 2023 budget ‪indian railways‬ + 1 more
budget 2023 budget ‪indian railways‬
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out