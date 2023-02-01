Home / Business / Budget 2023: Sitharaman announces outlay of 79,000 crore for PMAY, 65% higher than last year

Budget 2023: Sitharaman announces outlay of 79,000 crore for PMAY, 65% higher than last year

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:54 PM IST

Budget 2023: In 2022, the finance minister allotted ₹48,000 crore for the completion of 84 lakh houses under the scheme.

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala carrying a folder-case poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala carrying a folder-case poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Presenting the final full budget of the Modi government ahead of next year's parliamentary elections, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced an outlay of 79,000 crore towards the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2023

“Outlay for PM Awas Yojana is being enhanced by 66%, to more than 79,000 crore,” said Sitharaman, who presented her fifth consecutive budget.

Click here for live coverage of Budget 2023

In last year's budget, the minister allotted 48,000 crore for the completion of 84 lakh houses under the scheme. This, therefore, means that in the current budget, around 65% more money has been set aside towards the PMAY.

Also Read | No one went hungry as Centre provided free food grains to 80 crore people, says Sitharaman in Budget 2023 speech

Also, ahead of the budget, it was expected that the PMAY would receive an outlay of around 40,000 crore from the Centre. In the end, however, it ended up receiving nearly double the projected amount.

Also Read | Union budget 2023: Maximum deposit level for senior citizens enhanced

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a flagship mission of the Government of India, was announced in June 2015, with an aim to address the housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories. The scheme is handled by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Also Read | Budget 2023: ‘50-year interest-free loans for states to continue…’, says FM

Under the plan, ‘pucca’ houses were to be provided to those eligible, by March 2022, with it being the 75th year of Independence. It now stands extended till December 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
budget 2023 nirmala sitharaman pmay + 1 more
budget 2023 nirmala sitharaman pmay
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out