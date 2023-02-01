Home / Business / No one went hungry as Centre provided free food grains to 80 crore people, says Sitharaman in Budget 2023 speech

No one went hungry as Centre provided free food grains to 80 crore people, says Sitharaman in Budget 2023 speech

Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:43 PM IST

Finance minister Sitharaman announced that Modi government is implementing scheme to supply free foodgrains to poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with expenditure of ₹2 lakh crore from January 1.

People queue up to take foodgrains from a government PDS shop in New Delhi. (HT file)
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

The government ensured that no one went hungry during the pandemic by providing free food grains to 80 crore poor people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

In times of global challenges, G-20 presidency gives an opportunity to strengthen India's role in the global order, she added.

The government is implementing scheme to supply free foodgrains to poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) with expenditure of 2 lakh crore from January 1, the finance minister said in her budget 2023 speech.

Agriculture and allied sector growth has been buoyant through the years on the back of the measures adopted by the government to augment crop and livestock productivity, returns to farmers through price support and by promoting crop diversification. Private investment in agriculture sector has increased by 9.3 per cent in FY21 (7 per cent in FY20).

