IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Budget effect: Sensex zooms 2,315 points closes at 48,601, Nifty above 14,250
Mumbai: People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks, following the budget speech. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_01_2021_000107A)(PTI)
Mumbai: People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks, following the budget speech. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_01_2021_000107A)(PTI)
business

Budget effect: Sensex zooms 2,315 points closes at 48,601, Nifty above 14,250

Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking positive global bourses. During the afternoon session, the markets reacted positively to the Union Budget, traders said.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:26 PM IST

The BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 2,315 points on Monday, propelled by gains in financial stocks, as market participants cheered a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

After touching an intra-day high of 48,764.40, the 30-share Sensex ended 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent higher at 48,600.61.

The broader Nifty soared 646.60 points or 4.74 per cent to finish at 14,281.20.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank was the top gainer, rallying over 14 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, L&T and HDFC.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Tech Mahindra and HUL were the laggards.

Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking positive global bourses. During the afternoon session, the markets reacted positively to the Union Budget, traders said.

All the key market indices witnessed a sharp rise as investors welcomed the big infrastructure and healthcare boost provided in the Budget.

"This is indeed a bold growth-oriented budget. Absence of the much-feared COVID tax and the surcharges on income tax is a great relief. Privatisation of two nationalised banks and proposal of monetisation of assets like land are clear positives," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Raising FDI in insurance from 49 per cent to 74 per cent is welcome. Market response to the Budget reflects growth optimism. In brief, the FM has presented a pragmatic, bold and visionary budget in these difficult times," he added.

According to Lav Chaturvedi, ED and CEO at Reliance Securities, the single securities market code announced in the Budget speech will bring about ease of doing business in the Indian financial markets.

This, along with FDI regime and development financial institution, would be transforming for the financial markets, he added.

Sitharaman on Monday proposed more than doubling of healthcare spending while imposing a new agri cess on certain imported goods and raising customs duty on items ranging from cotton to electronics in a bid to pull the economy out of the COVID-induced trough.

She also allocated 20,000 crore to recapitalise state-run banks that are saddled with bad loans and have been a drag on growth.

The revenue target from privatisation of PSUs was put at 1.75 lakh crore with a planned initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) among the state-run companies that will be sold in the next fiscal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex
app
Close
Mumbai: People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks, following the budget speech. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_01_2021_000107A)(PTI)
Mumbai: People walk past a digital screen, displaying stock prices, on the facade of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 1,700 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 14,000-level driven by gains in financial stocks, following the budget speech. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI02_01_2021_000107A)(PTI)
business

Budget effect: Sensex zooms 2,315 points closes at 48,601, Nifty above 14,250

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Indian markets opened on a positive note tracking positive global bourses. During the afternoon session, the markets reacted positively to the Union Budget, traders said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Elon Musk said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago. (Reuters File Photo )
"I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Elon Musk said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted

Reuters, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO's use of a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14% jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday. "I am a supporter of bitcoin," Elon Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The medium-term outlook for oil looks good, but there are near-term risks around the virus and vaccine rollouts, said Stephen Innes, chief global strategist for Axi. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
The medium-term outlook for oil looks good, but there are near-term risks around the virus and vaccine rollouts, said Stephen Innes, chief global strategist for Axi. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil climbs with supply tightness offsetting resurgent virus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:49 PM IST
OPEC and its allies estimated they implemented 99% of their agreed oil-supply curbs in January, according to a delegate who asked not to be named. Chevron Corp. said it will wait until it has a firmer read on the trajectory of the pandemic and OPEC+ before resuming its plan to increase shale output.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.(File Photo)
Nirmala Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.(File Photo)
budget

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there has been a manifold increase in digital payments in the recent past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)
budget

Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
budget

Bugdet 2021: FM introduces 2 metro rail technologies for Tier 1, Tier 2 cities

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Out of the record sum of 1,10,055 crores allocated towards Railways in the budget, 1,07,100 crores was towards capital expenditure only, Sitharaman said adding that a National Rail Plan for India 2030 had been prepared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by allowing such companies "to grow without restriction on paid up capital and turnover(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
budget

Govt to incentivise incorporation of one person companies to boost startups

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Budget 2021: "This will be a big boost for startups," Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the first paperless Union Budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)
Representations of virtual currency bitcoin(Reuters)
business

Rally in bitcoin sparked by Elon Musk has almost evaporated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Cryptocurrencies have been buffeted recently by volatile retail-investor demand shaped online in Twitter feeds and Reddit forums. Dogecoin -- a Shiba Inu-themed digital coin that started as a joke -- rallied into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market value last week before plunging over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India will end 2021-22 with a GDP that’s 2.45% higher than its 2019-20 one, effectively recovering from the pandemic-induced economic slump in two years. Employees at shop floor, car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors plant, Hyundai car factory, in Chennai, India (Mint Archives)
India will end 2021-22 with a GDP that’s 2.45% higher than its 2019-20 one, effectively recovering from the pandemic-induced economic slump in two years. Employees at shop floor, car Assembly Line at Hyundai motors plant, Hyundai car factory, in Chennai, India (Mint Archives)
business

India's January factory activity hit three-month high, job cuts subside

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 57.7 in January from December's 56.4, above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for the sixth straight month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Nikkei added 1.2%, after shedding almost 2% on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5% as the country's central bank injected more cash into money markets. (Representative Image)(AP Photo)
Japan's Nikkei added 1.2%, after shedding almost 2% on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5% as the country's central bank injected more cash into money markets. (Representative Image)(AP Photo)
business

Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug

Reuters, Sydney
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:58 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.4% after four straight sessions of losses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Ahead of Budget, Sensex opens 260 points higher at 46,549, Nifty above 13,700

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Market volatility is expected to continue this week in the wake of Union Budget, macro data and Reserve Bank of India policy, analysts have said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
business

On Budget day, gold prices at 47,970 per 10 gram; silver at 69,800 per kg

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 at 11 am today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bank holidays are of two types.
Bank holidays are of two types.
business

Here is a list of bank holidays falling in month of February 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:49 AM IST
  • The bank holidays are listed by the state government, Central government, and union territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Stock Exchange(AP File Photo )
New York Stock Exchange(AP File Photo )
business

Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders

Reuters, Boston/london
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Amid the wild price fluctuations, the amount of position covering last week by US hedge funds, buying and selling, was the highest since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maruti sold a record 106,443 CNG vehicles in FY20. According to the company, sales of such vehicles have grown at an annualized average of 15.5% over five years through FY20.(Mint)
Maruti sold a record 106,443 CNG vehicles in FY20. According to the company, sales of such vehicles have grown at an annualized average of 15.5% over five years through FY20.(Mint)
business

Green tax may drive up CNG vehicle sales

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:12 AM IST
The government proposal will also likely boost the resale value of CNG vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP