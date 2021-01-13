IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Build a career in mutual fund distribution
Despite the changing notions about mutual fund investments, finding a reliable distributor continues to be a challenge for retail investors with women mutual fund distributors being even fewer in number.
Despite the changing notions about mutual fund investments, finding a reliable distributor continues to be a challenge for retail investors with women mutual fund distributors being even fewer in number.
business

Build a career in mutual fund distribution

As an increasing number of Indians have started warming up to the benefits of mutual fund investments in the last few years, the industry has been witnessing sharp growth.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:56 PM IST

A quick Google search with the keywords ‘mutual funds careers’ will conjure an exhaustive list of wealth management and mutual fund companies who are on a hiring spree. Until a few years ago, the situation was different – a career in mutual funds distribution sounded like an alien concept in a society obsessed with conventional career options. This was also rooted in the fact that mutual funds as an investment vehicle was viewed with cynicism by retail investors in India and the prevailing sentiments among the majority of investors did not align with the risks of mutual funds.

As an increasing number of Indians have started warming up to the benefits of mutual fund investments in the last few years, the industry has been witnessing sharp growth. According to a report recently published by Mordor Intelligence, a market research firm, the assets under management (AUM) in India’s mutual fund industry has grown four fold in a decade (2010 - 2020) and is expected to increase by another fourfold by 2025.

Despite the changing notions about mutual fund investments, finding a reliable distributor continues to be a challenge for retail investors with women mutual fund distributors being even fewer in number. According to Moneycontrol.com, industry estimates suggest of the total number of mutual fund distributors, only 20 percent are women.

Parvati Iyer, chief investment officer at Femwealth, an online wealth management platform says, “As the number of Women investors is on the rise, there is a requirement for more women distributors. Studies have shown that women investors feel more comfortable with women financial advisors and distributors. Keen on long term relationships with an eye on the future and an ability to think through things and plan ahead, it is no wonder that women make better distributors. With an increase in the number of investments in mutual funds the number of distributors catering to investors is also less. There is a supply and demand gap.”

The first step

It is this spike in interest about mutual funds, especially among younger retail investors that led Sopan Sinha (28, name changed), a mutual fund distributor based in Dhanbad to embrace it as a serious career option. He narrates, “My father is a practicing chartered accountant and financial advisory is an offshoot at the firm he runs. A few years ago, when I was in college, we started noticing that there was a steady stream of clients (many of whom were my friends) who were keen on mutual fund investments and were looking for trusted advice and distributors. My innate interest in these investments came in handy but with time, as more people flocked on to the mutual fund bandwagon, I realised this could be a great career option and that’s when I decided to get my certification.”

Those aspiring to become mutual fund distributors will have to obatin the National Institute of Securities Markets Series-V-A: Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Examination following which they have to be registered with the Association of Mutual Funds in India and obtain a unique AMFI registration number.

Ease ushered by digitisation

Iyer opines that awareness on mutual funds has increased especially with campaigns such as “mutual fund sahi hai” owing to which they are increasingly becoming the vehicle of choice for investors. She says, “This makes the distribution business lucrative as well. Qualifying to become a distributor is very easy too - requires clearing NISM exams and then registering. Onboarding investors had become simple and easier with changes to the KYC procedures that lessens paperwork. Processes have been streamlined and it is easy to get started. Once onboarded, continuing regular investments or SIPs is also hassle-free.”

The popularity of mutual funds has also led to the nurturing of a healthy rapport between distributors and fund houses, Iyer explains. “Distributors remain the primary means for fund houses to acquire customers; therefore fund houses are more than happy to support distributors. Most fund houses also have a rich resource section on their websites to help investors as well as distributors. Since there are a wide variety of funds to cater to every type of need, the selling aspect of distribution is intrinsically facilitated too.”

The digitization of investment platforms has also enhanced the viability of mutual fund distributorship as a career option. “With most processes going online, the barrier to entry in making a career in this field is very low. This makes it a perfect option for housewives or students and they can run the business from the confines of their home itself,” Iyer says.

As a growing number of Indian women take charge of their finances, many express preference for female financial advisers. Vikas Gupta, CEO at Omniscience Capital also corroborated Iyer’s stance that mutual fund distributorship can be a great career option for women. He explains, “Traditional gender roles have made many women adept at budgeting and saving. These skills form the basis of home management. Investing is the next logical step and women aspiring to become mutual fund distributors can build on them. An increase in the number of women mutual fund distributors can play a pivotal role in making other women financially savvy and helping them get rid of their mental block. A trend like this can help in building societal wealth too.”

Key Takeaways

• If you are interested in pursuing a career as a mutual fund distributor, you can speak to established players in the industry to get first-hand insights into the profession.

• Keep a track of not just domestic but global trends as well in the world of mutual funds.

• The digitization of investment platforms has also enhanced the viability of mutual fund distributorship as a career option.

• Most fund houses also have a rich resource section on their websites to help investors as well as distributors.

• Traditional gender roles have made many women adept at budgeting and saving. These skills form the basis of home management. Investing is the next logical step and women aspiring to become mutual fund distributors can build on them.


This article is part of the HT Friday Finance series published in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mutual funds
app
Close
e-paper
Shares spiked 8% on news of the change at the top.(Twitter/@intelnews)
Shares spiked 8% on news of the change at the top.(Twitter/@intelnews)
business

Intel replaces its CEO after two years

By Harshit Sabarwal | AP
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:42 PM IST
Bob Swan, who became the company's chief executive in early 2019, will be replaced in mid-February by industry veteran Pat Gelsinger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The leftover product after extracting soyabean oil is called soyabean meal, which is a major source of protein.(Reuters File Photo )
The leftover product after extracting soyabean oil is called soyabean meal, which is a major source of protein.(Reuters File Photo )
business

Domestic demand for soybean meal hit due to bird flu scare

PTI, Indore
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:32 PM IST
The demand for domestic consumption of the protein- rich feed is likely to reduce by one lakh tonne in January, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(AP)
business

Stocks steady as traders eye historic Trump impeachment bid

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Sentiment was capped also by worries about the surge in Covid-19 infections, which has caused several countries to reimpose lockdowns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Operation Twist is a way employed by the central bank to manage yields in the market.(Mint Photo)
Operation Twist is a way employed by the central bank to manage yields in the market.(Mint Photo)
business

RBI to conduct Operation Twist on Thursday to manage yield curve

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs is popularly known as Operation Twist. It involves buying long-end debt while selling short-tenor bonds to keep borrowing costs down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Knowing frequently-used terminologies in mutual funds will help first-time investors understand how mutual funds work and also guide them in investing across asset classes, according to their financial goals.(Shutterstock)
Knowing frequently-used terminologies in mutual funds will help first-time investors understand how mutual funds work and also guide them in investing across asset classes, according to their financial goals.(Shutterstock)
business

Decoding Mutual Fund jargons to help you make informed decisions

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Financial literacy is crucial and it plays a key role in attracting investments. First-time investor Shanthi Sampath says she listens to financial advisors but it takes time to understand certain jargons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In metro cities, live-in relationships are becoming more common especially among the younger sections of the population.(Shutterstock)
In metro cities, live-in relationships are becoming more common especially among the younger sections of the population.(Shutterstock)
business

Finance management tips for live-in couples

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:43 PM IST
This article is part of the HT Friday Finance series published in association with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
READ FULL STORY
Close
ELSS investments are eligible for annual tax deductions and have a lock-in period of three years.
ELSS investments are eligible for annual tax deductions and have a lock-in period of three years.
business

Decoding the right approach to tax planning

By HT Brand Studio, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:44 PM IST
What makes mutual fund investments better than fixed deposits is the fact the appreciation in mutual funds is taxed only when the fund is sold and there is no tax on notional gains, unlike FDs where you pay tax on accrued interest, states Chhabria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US.(Reuters)
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US.(Reuters)
business

Apple invests millions to back entrepreneurs of color

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:37 PM IST
"There's a lack of diversity among venture capital and banking funders," Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, told Reuters. "We looked for where we thought there was opportunity for our resources to do good things."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The interest of depositors will not be hurt, the RBI has said. It has prepared a draft to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBIL.(REUTERS)
The interest of depositors will not be hurt, the RBI has said. It has prepared a draft to merge Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBIL.(REUTERS)
business

RBI forms working group on digital lending through online platforms, mobile apps

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:16 PM IST
Cautioning about the downside risks involved, the RBI said a balanced approach needs to be followed so that the regulatory framework supports innovation while ensuring data security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September, Sebi came out with detailed guidelines for investment advisers asking them to ensure segregation of advisory and distribution activities at the client level.(PTI File Photo)
In September, Sebi came out with detailed guidelines for investment advisers asking them to ensure segregation of advisory and distribution activities at the client level.(PTI File Photo)
business

Sebi reduces registration fee for investment advisors

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Now, individuals and firms (partnership) will have to pay 2,000 while applying for an investment advisor certificate. Earlier, they had to cough up a higher amount of 5,000 as application fee, according to a Sebi notification issued on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reports citing Sensor Tower data indicated that Telegram had 1.5 million new downloads between January 6-10 in India.(Bloomberg)
Reports citing Sensor Tower data indicated that Telegram had 1.5 million new downloads between January 6-10 in India.(Bloomberg)
business

Telegram crosses 500-million subscriber mark led by user additions in Asia

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:47 PM IST
While Telegram did not specify India-specific user numbers, it said 38 per cent of the new users are from Asia, followed by Europe (27 per cent), Latin America (21 per cent) and MENA (Middle East and North Africa at 8 per cent).
READ FULL STORY
Close
In October, Wipro had said it expects its revenue from IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,022-2,062 million for the December quarter, a sequential growth of 1.5-3.5 per cent.
In October, Wipro had said it expects its revenue from IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,022-2,062 million for the December quarter, a sequential growth of 1.5-3.5 per cent.
business

Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8% to 2,968 crore

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at 2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone.(Reuters)
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone.(Reuters)
business

Watchdogs across EU should be allowed to challenge Facebook: EU court adviser

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:38 PM IST
If the recommendation is followed, it could prompt action by national agencies in the 27-member EU against other US tech companies, such as Google, Twitter and Apple, which also have their EU headquarters in Ireland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo
File photo
business

Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in third-quarter profit

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Revenue from operations rose 12.3% to 259.27 billion rupees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.25 against the American currency.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.25 against the American currency.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee gains 10 paise to finish at 73.15 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 per cent to USD 56.68 per barrel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP