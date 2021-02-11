IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bumble’s 31-year-old CEO becomes a rare female billionaire
Whitney Wolfe Herd created Bumble as a service “by women, for women,” touting it as a place where women were empowered and harassment was rigorously policed REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)
Whitney Wolfe Herd created Bumble as a service “by women, for women,” touting it as a place where women were empowered and harassment was rigorously policed REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bumble’s 31-year-old CEO becomes a rare female billionaire

  • Bumble’s IPO launches Whitney Wolfe Herd into a rarefied club of self-made female billionaires. While women make up about half of the global population, self-made women -- mostly from Asia -- account for less than 5% of the world’s 500 biggest fortunes
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:16 PM IST

A company catering to women and led by women has made its 31-year-old female founder a billionaire.

Bumble Inc., the owner of the dating app where women make the first move, sold shares in its upcoming trading debut at $43, valuing Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd’s stake at more than $900 million and lifting her overall fortune above $1 billion.

The listing caps a saga that’s both inspiration and cautionary tale for women tech founders. Wolfe Herd capitalized on an underserved market and built a multibillion-dollar company that was in a sense born from one of the most vexing obstacles to women entrepreneurs: sexual harassment.

“This is a huge win,” said Allyson Kapin, general partner at investment firm W Fund and founder of the Women Who Tech network. “Whitney saw an opportunity that wasn’t being addressed for women and based on her expertise she’s made it into this gold mine, not just for her and her team but also her investors.”

A spokesperson for Bumble declined to comment.

Bumble’s IPO launches Wolfe Herd into a rarefied club of self-made female billionaires. While women make up about half of the global population, self-made women -- mostly from Asia -- account for less than 5% of the world’s 500 biggest fortunes, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Self-made men comprise almost two-thirds of the wealth index.

Of the 559 companies that have gone public in the US over the past 12 months, only two, aside from Bumble, were founded by women. It’s the same with blank-check firms, Wall Street’s favored wealth-boosting vehicle of the moment. Women-sponsored SPACs totaled fewer than a dozen, a fraction of the 349 that listed in the past year.

That means women are largely being left behind in what’s likely the fastest wealth-creation boom in history. Last year the world’s 500 richest people gained $1.8 trillion, yet 91% of that windfall went to men, according to the Bloomberg index.

Among the numerous impediments to women and other underrepresented groups in the startup world, including people of color, harassment is one of the most pervasive. A Women Who Tech survey last year found that 44% of female founders polled reported they’d experienced harassment on the job, with more than a third of that group facing sexual harassment.

It was harassment in fact that spurred the creation of Bumble. Wolfe Herd founded the Austin, Texas-based company in 2014 following her departure from Tinder, the rival dating app she helped found. The split was acrimonious, marked by a sexual harassment lawsuit Wolfe Herd filed against the company, alleging among other things that she was repeatedly called derogatory names by executives and stripped of her co-founder role since having a “girl” with that title “makes the company seem like a joke.” The suit was later settled.

Formative Experience

The experience was formative. She initially wanted to create a female-only social network for women to send each other compliments but ended up focusing on match-making on the advice of Russian tech billionaire Andrey Andreev, the founder of dating app Badoo.

With Andreev’s backing, Wolfe Herd created Bumble as a service “by women, for women,” touting it as a place where women were empowered and harassment was rigorously policed. It’s become the second-most popular dating app in the US with the help of advertisements bearing tag lines such as: “Be the CEO your parents always wanted you to marry.”

Wolfe Herd took over from Andreev when Blackstone Group Inc. bought a majority stake in Bumble’s owner at a valuation of about $3 billion last year. As part of the deal, Wolfe Herd received about $125 million in cash and a $119 million loan that she’s since repaid in full. Bumble Inc., the holding company for Bumble and Badoo, is now valued at about $8 billion.

“I felt very comfortable handing the baton to Whitney,” Andreev said in an email. “She has proved to be very insightful and innovative in the dating space.”

Key Obstacle

Wolfe Herd’s partnership with Andreev helped her surmount a key obstacle to women-led, women-focused startups: funding. Less than 3% of venture capital dollars go to startups founded by women, according to Pitchbook data, a figure that’s barely budged over the past decade.

The tendency of venture capitalists to fund what they know and who’s in their network sustains the gap. And that’s despite evidence suggesting women-led startups actually produce better returns than those founded by men. Studies by the Kauffman Foundation, MassChallenge and BCG found that female-founded companies generated more revenue and were significantly more capital efficient.

“This isn’t about charity, it’s about making a ton of money,” said Women Who Tech’s Kapin.

Another high-profile listing on the horizon is that of the Honest Co., a baby and beauty products company co-founded by actress Jessica Alba that’s said to be preparing to go public.

Women in the startup world are optimistic about a rising tide. “Whitney’s success will help further the case for investing in businesses that serve a female audience or that are founded by women,” said Austin venture capitalist Kelsi Kamin. “It’s a super exciting time.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bumble ipo watch
app
Close
Shares of Bumble Inc, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, were set for a near 47% jump in their market debut on Thursday(Bloomberg)
Shares of Bumble Inc, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, were set for a near 47% jump in their market debut on Thursday(Bloomberg)
business

Blackstone-backed dating app operator Bumble's shares set to jump in debut

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Bumble's shares were indicated to open at $72 on the Nasdaq, at 11:24 am ET, well above its initial public offering price of $43 per share. Bumble's IPO of 50 million shares was priced above the top end of its range, raising $2.15 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Whitney Wolfe Herd created Bumble as a service “by women, for women,” touting it as a place where women were empowered and harassment was rigorously policed REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)
Whitney Wolfe Herd created Bumble as a service “by women, for women,” touting it as a place where women were empowered and harassment was rigorously policed REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bumble’s 31-year-old CEO becomes a rare female billionaire

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:16 PM IST
  • Bumble’s IPO launches Whitney Wolfe Herd into a rarefied club of self-made female billionaires. While women make up about half of the global population, self-made women -- mostly from Asia -- account for less than 5% of the world’s 500 biggest fortunes
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view shows doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 11, 2021 at the start of a vaccination campaign at a hub for Covid-19 vaccinations located in Rome's Fiumicino airport long-term parking area. (AFP)
A view shows doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 11, 2021 at the start of a vaccination campaign at a hub for Covid-19 vaccinations located in Rome's Fiumicino airport long-term parking area. (AFP)
business

AstraZeneca sees profit accelerating after turnaround effort

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Profit excluding some items will be $4.75 a share to $5 a share, the drugmaker said in a statement Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adar Poonawalla, the director of Rising Sun, has said he sees unlimited potential in the financial services space in the country and the proposed deal only helping widen the same. (Bloomberg)
Adar Poonawalla, the director of Rising Sun, has said he sees unlimited potential in the financial services space in the country and the proposed deal only helping widen the same. (Bloomberg)
business

Adar Poonawalla to buy Magma Fincorp. Here’s all about the deal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The Pune-based Poonawalla Group has said it is acquiring a controlling 60 per cent stake in Magma Fincorp by subscribing to a 3,456-crore preferential issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“There’s a huge void we saw with certain other non-bank finance companies going belly up and that has given space for new entrants to come in,” Adar Poonawalla said in an interview with ET Now television.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)
“There’s a huge void we saw with certain other non-bank finance companies going belly up and that has given space for new entrants to come in,” Adar Poonawalla said in an interview with ET Now television.(Shankar Narayan/HT Photo)
business

Vaccine billionaire Adar Poonawalla's buyout of Indian shadow bank boosts stock

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla is expanding his shadow banking business just as the industry is showing signs of recovery following a crisis that started with the collapse of a non-bank financier in 2018. The pandemic had made it harder for small shadow lenders such as Magma Fincorp to raise money.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Debt, balance and liquid funds help senior citizens get good yields in the long-run.
Debt, balance and liquid funds help senior citizens get good yields in the long-run.
business

How to warm senior citizens to new-age investment choices!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Senior citizens should plan their investments to earn a sustainable return in the long run, which traditional investments fail to deliver most of the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term.
Retirees can split the corpus – short, medium and long term.
business

Gain maximum from your retirement corpus

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:58 PM IST
For retirees, who are moderately aggressive, having a small equity component in their portfolio helps. Learn more!
READ FULL STORY
Close
The need for commercial refrigeration in India is increasingly becoming vital across industries -- be it for pharmaceutical, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, food processing and dairy among others. (Bloomberg)
The need for commercial refrigeration in India is increasingly becoming vital across industries -- be it for pharmaceutical, healthcare, agriculture, hospitality, food processing and dairy among others. (Bloomberg)
business

Blue Star's new plant will expand commercial refrigeration footprint

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The new plant at its existing facility at Wada in Thane district of Maharashtra will have an annual capacity to produce two lakh deep freezers and one lakh storage water coolers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and HCL Tech.(REUTERS)
Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and HCL Tech.(REUTERS)
business

Sensex jumps 222 points to fresh closing high; Reliance rallies over 4 per cent

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:07 PM IST
After trading on a choppy note, the 30-share BSE index settled 222.13 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 51,531.52. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 66.80 points or 0.44 per cent to its all-time high of 15,173.30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.(Reuters file photo)
In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.(Reuters file photo)
business

With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold bars are displayed during a photo opportunity. (Representative image)(REUTERS)
Gold bars are displayed during a photo opportunity. (Representative image)(REUTERS)
business

Gold prices rise marginally; silver jumps 454

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:47 PM IST
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at 47,473 per 10 gram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
business

Petrol, diesel prices rise third day in a row; 1.55/litre hike since budget day

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Petrol price made a new record at Rs87.85/litre in Delhi while diesel is sold at Rs78.03/litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates are at Rs94.36/litre and Rs84.94/litre respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investors can bid for a minimum 155 equity shares and in multiples of 155 equity shares thereafter.(AP/ Representational)
Investors can bid for a minimum 155 equity shares and in multiples of 155 equity shares thereafter.(AP/ Representational)
business

RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at 93-94

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The IPO will be a complete offer of 8,71,53,369 equity shares held by the government. Of this, 5 lakh equity shares may be reserved for the company's employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
business

Amazon appeals to India's Supreme Court in Future deal dispute: Sources

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
business

Sensex jumps over 100 points; Nifty tests 15,150

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and SBI were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP