After raising multiple rounds of funding last year, both edtech companies have been on an acquisition spree, and continue to scout for strategic buyouts.(Shutterstock)
Byju’s nears deal to acquire rival Toppr

Byju’s, which raised more than $1.25 billion in 2020 and is currently valued at $12 billion, acquired WhiteHat Jr, an online coding school for young children, for $300 million last August.
By Madhurima Nandy | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Edtech unicorn Byju’s is in advanced talks to acquire smaller rival Toppr for R150-160 million, two people familiar with the development said, as consolidation continues in India’s booming online learning sector. Both Byju’s and Toppr operate in the K-12 (Kindergarten to Class 12) learning space.

Edtech firms Byju’s and Unacademy gained significantly last year as schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and students took to online classes.

After raising multiple rounds of funding last year, both edtech companies have been on an acquisition spree, and continue to scout for strategic buyouts.

Byju’s, which raised more than $1.25 billion in 2020 and is currently valued at $12 billion, acquired WhiteHat Jr, an online coding school for young children, for $300 million last August. “Business momentum for Byju’s has not slowed down even beyond the pandemic. With the Toppr acquisition, Byju’s will strengthen its focus in the K-12 space. Toppr will bring tremendous value to the table for Byju’s. At this stage, Byju’s is eyeing both international expansion and strategic inorganic growth,” said one of the two people cited above, asking not to be named.

Byju’s is also closing another transaction to buy offline test preparation firm Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion.

Byju’s declined to comment, and Toppr didn’t respond to queries. Edtech companies raised $2.1 billion in 2020, the highest of all sectors, against $426 million in 2019, according to data by Venture Intelligence. Mumbai-based Toppr also raised 350 crore last year from Foundation Holdings.

Unacademy, which turned unicorn last year and is valued at around $2 billion, acquired multiple startups in recent months, primarily in the test prep space, including NeoStencil, Mastree, PrepLadder, Kreatryx, CodeChef and Coursavy.

Unacademy founder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal said in a January interview that there are 2-3 more acquisitions in the pipeline. Munjal also said for an acquisition, “We are looking for a team or a particularly unique selling proposition that they have, but we don’t.”

India’s edtech sector is poised to reach $12 billion by 2025 on the back of continued investor interest, rising urbanization and internet users among other factors, said a February report on India’s e-learning sector by Anand Rathi Investment Banking.

Tarush Bhalla contributed to the story.

Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO.(AP/ Representational)
business

Policybazaar eyes IPO of 4,000 crore

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO, and will shortlist the merchant bankers for its public offer next month, said one of the two people.
Net interest income (NII) rose 3 per cent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>840 crore in October-December 2020-21 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>816 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.(Twitter/@sidbiofficial)
business

Sidbi Q3 profit rises 9 per cent to 630 crores

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:08 PM IST
In the year-ago period, its profit stood at 578 crore, Sidbi said in a release. During the first nine months of 2020-21, Sidbi's net profit rose 38.4 per cent to 2,165 crore from 1,564 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
The merger process took place between 9pm on February 12 to 9am on February 15 with the bank adding that services related to banking operations might be disrupted during this time period.(Twitter/@MyIndianBank)
business

Indian Bank merger with Allahabad Bank: Here are the new rules for customers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:50 PM IST
“Our bank has scheduled technical migration of CBS/ITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad bank with CBS/ITMS software of Indian Bank on 13-14 February 2021,” the Indian Bank had earlier stated in a regulatory filing.
The industry added 1.38 lakh people to its workforce on a net basis during the year, taking the total number of employees to 44.7 lakh, Nasscom said in its review of the current financial year ending March 31.(Reuters File Photo)
business

Indian IT industry's revenues to grow 2.3% to USD 194 bln this fiscal: Nasscom

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Over the past few years, the industry has been clocking a revenue growth in higher single digits or double digits. However, the pandemic led to a sharp dip in growth hitting tech spend while the lockdown also led to concerns over delivery as work shifted from campuses to homes.
The merchandise exports rose 6.16% in January from a year earlier to $27.45 billion, while imports were up 2.03% to $42 billion, the data showed. (Representative Image)(AP)
business

India's January trade deficit narrows to $14.54 billion

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The merchandise trade deficit was $15.3 billion in January 2020.
The public offer of the Aavishkaar Group promoted company comprises a fund raise through a fresh issuance of shares amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>850 crore. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
business

Arohan Financial files draft papers for 1,800 crore IPO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:29 PM IST
As per market sources, the Kolkata-based company plans to raise between 1,750 crore and 1,800 crore.
Bank of Maharashtra has about 13,000 employees, according to estimates from bank unions.(Bloomberg file photo)
business

Govt shortlists 4 mid-sized banks for potential privatisation: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The four banks on the shortlist are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India, two officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the matter is not yet public.
In 2019, a total of 3,47,590 units were sold of which 18% were RTMI, it said in a statement. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
business

Share of completed flats in total housing sales during 2020 rises to 21%: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:09 PM IST
A total of 1,82,640 units were sold in the 2020 calendar year, of which 21% were in the RTMI (ready-to-move-in) category and 79% were under-construction, PropTiger said quoting its Real Insight report for 2020.
FILE PHOTO: An Air India Boeing 777-300ER plane taxis at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Government considers new panel to take over privatisation of state-run companies

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The panel will replace bureaucrats, who currently manage privatization, as well as minority stake sales, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Despite the hype, Tesla’s foray into India may well prove challenging.(Reuters | Representational image)
business

Tesla to start making cars in India, targeting vast market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Tesla has picked Karnataka, a southern state whose capital is Bangalore, for its first plant, the state’s chief minister said over the weekend.
Researchers found their indicators, based on millions of tweets, not only tallied with final inflation read-outs and existing measures of price expectations by Italy's national statistics office, financial markets and other forecasters but were also in real-time and provided more granular detail.(AP)
business

Twitter a goldmine for tracking consumer mood on prices, Bank of Italy finds

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The effort comes as economists and policy-makers around the world increasingly turn to social media and other unconventional sources to measure consumer behaviour and as inflation continues to defy targets set by many leading central banks.
The case of learning company Byjus which raised $200 million recently is well known(Shutterstock)
business

Byju’s nears $150 million acquisition of edtech Rival

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Founded in Bangalore in 2011, Byju’s has emerged as India’s leader in online learning. The company spent the latter half of 2020 raising capital from notable names including Mary Meeker and Yuri Milner. Two separate funding rounds led by Silver Lake and BlackRock valued the startup at $11 billion.
The shares of the company are all set to be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE on February 26.(REUTERS)
business

RailTel Corporation’s IPO opens tomorrow. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:36 PM IST
  • The state-owned RailTel’s initial public offer is an offer for sale of 8,71,53,369 equity shares by the government, out of which 500,000 equity shares will be reserved for the employees. The public issue will open for subscription on February 16 and will close on February 18.
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai(REUTERS)
business

Sensex closes at all-time high, settles above 52,000-mark

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:08 PM IST
After touching a record high of 52,235.97 during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 609.83 points or 1.18 per cent up at 52,154.13.
Already, some of the nation’s largest retail and consumer companies are reaping the fruit of Indians’ pent-up demand. (Representative Image)(AFP)
business

Covid’s puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:29 PM IST
The steady decline of reported Covid infections in India has puzzled scientists, especially given that many countries are battling second, third and fourth waves. Since daily cases peaked close to 100,000 in September, new transmissions have dropped nearly 90%.
