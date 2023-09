Byju's to cut 5,500 jobs amid restructuring of business

Indian education firm Byju's plans to cut around 5,500 jobs to decrease costs amid a restructuring of its business, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday. Byju's has experienced a series of business setbacks, including its auditor and board members quitting(Shutterstock)

Arjun Mohan, who took over as the chief executive of the company's India business, has briefed senior executives that he will be merging several business verticals as part of the changes, which are expected to be rolled out later this week or early next week, the newspaper said.

ALSO READ: Byju's yet to pay dues worth crores for data management tools, loses services



The job cuts are being implemented only at Byju's parent, Think & Learn, and are not linked to any of its subsidiaries, the report said, adding that a significant number of roles to be made redundant would constitute senior positions at the firm.

"They (Byju’s) want to bring more students to offline centres and that’s the main way the new management has identified to run operations that can sustain over a period of time," ET said, citing a person aware of the discussions.

Byju's did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The firm, valued at $22 billion last year, has experienced a series of business setbacks, including its auditor and board members quitting. In the last few months, it has also been negotiating the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!