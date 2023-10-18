News / Business / Cabinet approves 4% increase in dearness allowance for central govt employees

Cabinet approves 4% increase in dearness allowance for central govt employees

ByHT News Desk
Oct 18, 2023 03:10 PM IST

Union Cabinet approves 4% increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners.

The Union Cabinet approves a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Wednesday. With this 4 per cent hike, the DA and DR will be increased from 42 per cent to 46 per cent.

Union minister Anurag Thakur (HT photo)
The release of the additional instalment of dearness allowance and dearness relief will be applicable from July 1, the Information & Broadcasting Minister said in the press briefing after the Union Cabinet meeting.

This increase follows the formula recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat was also increased by 150/quintal to 2,275/quintal for 2023-24.

The government has already sanctioned Diwali bonuses for Group C and non-gazetted Group B level officials, which includes paramilitary forces.

For the fiscal year 2022-2023, the finance ministry has established a cap of 7,000 for computing non-productivity linked bonuses (ad hoc bonuses) for central government employees.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

