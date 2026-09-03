Canva’s 100 feature milestone stitches Docs and more deeper into the workplace

Workplace productivity platform Canva is marking a milestone with the addition of the 100th new feature to the Visual Suite since the turn of the year, as the company continues to build a coherent workspace for modern workflows as part of the Canva 2.0 progression. They are now adding fresh functionality across Docs, Sheets, Whiteboards, Presentations and Websites tools within the Visual Suite. Canva’s updates come days after Adobe announced updates for the Photoshop app. Canva now has more than 265 million monthly active users, who will get access to the new updates starting today (Official image)

Canva also states its visual communication platform is used by hundreds of millions of people. Specifically regarding the parts and functionality receiving updates, the company notes that Canva Docs adoption has more than tripled over the past three years, and that more than 1,000 Docs files are being created every minute. Canva Presentations now has more than 100 million users each month. So much so, nearly 3,000 presentations are being made using Canva every minute. Canva’s intention to place itself in a broader workspace ecosystem is further reinforced by these updates,

“When we launched the Visual Suite, we were planting the seeds for a very different way of working, and a few years later those bets are really coming to life. We’re incredibly proud to see Canva becoming one of the most widely used productivity suites in the world. Today marks our 100th launch or new feature this year alone, a pace of nearly one Visual Suite upgrade every other day. As we often say, we still feel like we’re only 1% of the way there, and we’re just getting started,” said Cameron Adams, Canva co-founder and chief product officer.

They note that more than 1 billion designs are created on Canva every month, with more than half of Visual Suite users working on mobile devices. Canva, launched in 2013, now has over 265 million monthly active users with $4 billion in annualised revenue.

Canva closely observes a trend in which teams and workflows increasingly use Docs, Presentations, Whiteboards, and other tools to create multi-format designs and documents. Docs now adds richer visual layouts, including edge-to-edge visuals, and finer formatting controls, including expanded styles. Sheets gains artificial intelligence (AI) smarts to help users analyse data and create charts and tables that can also be used across Presentations and Docs files. There will also be the option to hide columns, grouping rows and public filters for specific information in a Sheets document.

Canva had, earlier this year, detailed the strength of its AI foundations with their in-house models called Proteus, Lucid Origin and I2V.

Presentations add timers to help a presenter plan the pace of their narration; automatically generated presenter notes can create ready-to-use talking points, and there's a new one-click option to go Live instantly. The website tool adds new navigation support for richer website designs and layouts, along with broader SEO, domain controls, and expanded buttons for greater control flexibility. Canva Code is playing a key role, having already been used to create over 6 million coded websites since its release last year.