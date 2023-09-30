News / Business / CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta given nine-month extension

CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta given nine-month extension

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 30, 2023 05:04 PM IST

CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta given nine-month extension on contract basis, as he was scheduled to retire on September 30.

The Union government gave a nine-month extension in service "on contract basis" to CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta on Saturday, the day of his scheduled retirement.

Gupta (60), a 1986-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income-tax department, was appointed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) head in June last year.

He was scheduled to retire on September 30.

The government order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman on a contract basis, with effect from 1.10.2023 till 30.06.2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the recruitment rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers.

The CBDT is the apex policy-making body for the Income-tax department. It is headed by a chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

Sign out