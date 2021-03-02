CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF
CBOE global markets is seeking approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), according to a filing, the latest attempt to launch such a product in the United States.
The filing came as Citi analysts said the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trades, while Reuters reported that Goldman Sachs Group Inc had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk.
Bitcoin rose as much as 10% on Monday, amid a broader rise in risk assets.
While its price has risen significantly over the past year, bitcoin remains highly volatile. The virtual currency smashed through $58,000 on Feb. 21 then fell back by as much as 25%.
Also read: Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining
In Asian trading Tuesday morning it struggled to find a clear direction, hovering around $49,700
The SEC has previously rejected several attempts to list Bitcoin ETFs.
The CBOE's filing late Monday US time said investing in Bitcoin via an exchange-traded product would offer advantages to retail investors, including access to better custody. Storing bitcoin safely is a common problem for investors.
Canada's Purpose Bitcoin ETF last month became the world's first exchange-traded fund physically settled in the cryptocurrency, with asset managers in the country rushing to launch their own bitcoin ETFs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dublin is top relocation spot for finance firms leaving London after Brexit
- Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some UK operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volvo cars to go electric-only and shift sales online from 2030
- With the support of its Chinese owners, Volvo has ramped up investment in electric cars since 2017
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTAR Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBOE seeks approval from US Security & Exchange commission to list Bitcoin ETF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee surges 24 paise to 73.31 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privatisation: Govt gets multiple bids for Shipping corporation of India's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disinvestment: BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for ₹9,876 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global food prices in January at highest since 2014: Key points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares extend gains as lenders, IT stocks advance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan cuts investments on plant, equipment, casts doubt on strength of economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Auto sales enter fast lane with double-digit growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitch probe on at HDFC Securities; Zerodha faces snag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST revenue hits ₹1 Lakh-crore for 5th month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manufacturing activity remained strong in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urban jobless rate falls below 7% for the first time in 2 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox