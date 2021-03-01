IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining

  • Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST

China’s Inner Mongolia has banned cryptocurrency mining and declared its intention of shutting all such projects by April, spurring fears the world’s No. 2 economy will take more steps this year to eradicate the power-hungry practice.

The autonomous region, a favorite among the industry because of its cheap power, also banned new digital coin projects, according to a draft plan posted on the Inner Mongolia Development and Reform Commission’s website Feb. 25. The aim is to constrain growth in energy consumption to about 1.9% in 2021.

The announcement unnerved an industry that’s already been through a years-long Chinese campaign to shrink it down amid concerns over speculative bubbles, fraud and energy waste. The draft policy was released weeks after the National Development and Reform Commission -- China’s top economic planner -- blasted Inner Mongolia for being the only province to fail to control energy consumption in 2019.

The region now aims to cut emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 3% this year and control incremental growth of energy consumption at about 5 million tons of standard coal, according to the draft plan.

Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining -- the computing process that makes transactions with virtual currencies possible but consumes vast amounts of power.

Inner Mongolia, which is clustered with large coal mines, is famous for inexpensive energy and has attracted investment from a plethora of power-intensive sectors such as aluminum and ferro-alloy smelting over past decades. The region accounted for 8% of global Bitcoin mining computing power, according to the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index compiled by Cambridge University. China overall had over 65% of the network’s total, with its appealing combination of inexpensive electricity, local chipmaking factories and cheap labor.

The local crackdown is reviving old fears. Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion’s share of mining, but major players like Bitmain Technologies Ltd. have since fled abroad.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Nvidia Corp. are among listed chipmakers that supply crypto miners in China and around the world.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitcoins cryptocurrency
Close
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
As per the government, the objective of this auction is to obtain a market determined price of all the spectrum blocks.(Mint)
business

Spectrum auction begins, 5G not included: All you need to know about bidding

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Here is what all you need to know about the much-awaited auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Abolition of GST annual audit requirement could save up to 30K crore annually

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The Budget proposes removing the mandatory requirement of getting the accounts audited and reconciliation statement submitted by specified professionals, such as chartered accountants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state, due to various taxes levied by the central government and the state government concerned.(HT Photo)
business

Gasoline sales record slowest growth in six months, diesel sales falls 5.3%

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Gasoline and gasoil prices in India have risen to record highs, mirroring global markets. Taxes account for about 61% of retail gasoline prices and about 56% of diesel prices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.(REUTERS)
business

Rupee slips 8 paise to settle at 73.55 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:56 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19 and a low of 73.76.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
While traversing its journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex, up 91 times, has delivered 13.6% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) returns in the last 35 years, say analysts.mint(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex surges 750 points to end trading at 49,850; Nifty closes above 14,750

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.88 per cent lower at USD 65.39 per barrel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
Bitcoin trading volumes are around $10 billion daily for the spot and futures market combined, compared with an equivalent figure of $100 billion for gold.(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin rises after Chinese region declares war on crypto mining

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Chinese officials first outlined proposals in 2018 to discourage crypto-mining
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
business

India’s biggest oil retailers are focusing on rural revival

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
  • The increasing economic importance of India’s hinterlands is influencing business expansion plans and accelerating a trend of more service stations being opened in the countryside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
business

Contract farming will increase farm incomes, says PM Modi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The webinar, which was attended by agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, focussed on effective implementation of budgetary allocations with regard to the agriculture and farmers’ welfare ministry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
business

Power sector: 7 more states implement reforms, earn more borrowing capacity

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:59 PM IST
On May 17, 2020, the Union government had raised states’ borrowing limit by 2% of GSDP for 2020-21, but 1% of the additional borrowing limit was available on implementation of four reforms with a 0.25% value each
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Parwaz Khan/HT Photo )
business

LPG cylinder prices hiked for fourth time in a month. Check latest rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The rates were earlier revised by 25 on February 4, 50 on February 15 and then again by 25 on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, (Reuters)
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, (Reuters)
business

Amazon quiz: Answer these 5 questions and win 10k Amazon Pay balance

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The quiz began at 8am and will end at 12pm on Monday after which the winner list will be declared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Auction house Christie's has just launched its first-ever sale of digital art – a collage of 5,000 pictures, also by Beeple – which exists solely as an NFT. Reuters. (via REUTERS)
Auction house Christie's has just launched its first-ever sale of digital art – a collage of 5,000 pictures, also by Beeple – which exists solely as an NFT. Reuters. (via REUTERS)
business

A 10-second video clip authenticated by blockchain sold for $6.6 million

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • The video by digital artist Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was authenticated by blockchain, which serves as a digital signature to certify who owns it and that it is the original work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
business

HDFC Securities briefly pause trading on NSE, operations back to normal

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Both Indian bourses - NSE and its rival BSE Ltd - issued statements saying their systems were working normally after some investors complained about the issue on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
PM Modi said the food processing sector needs to be developed at a faster pace.
business

India needs post-harvest revolution or food processing revolution: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:09 PM IST
PM Modi, while addressing a webinar on budget provisions for the farm sector, highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government in the financial document for the next fiscal year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the demand for the dollar increases, then the price of gold will come under pressure. (Bloomberg)
If the demand for the dollar increases, then the price of gold will come under pressure. (Bloomberg)
business

Gold prices fall by over 11,000. Is it safe to invest in the yellow metal?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:43 AM IST
The fall in prices of gold and silver has left investors wondering whether they should invest in the precious metals or sell or hold what they have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac