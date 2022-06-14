CCEA clears Dholera greenfield airport project in Gujarat

The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday cleared a plan for the Dholera greenfield airport about 100km from Ahmedabad that is proposed to be built at a cost of ₹1,305 crore across 1500 hectares, the government said after the CCEA approval.

The airport is expected to be ready for passenger as well as cargo operations by 2026.

Dholera airport will be connected by broad gauge railways, a dedicated freight corridor as well as six-lane expressways, people aware of the matter said.

The airport, which will have a 3,000 metre runway, is expected to handle 3 lakh passengers in the first year that is projected to go up to 24 lakh passengers in the next 20 years.

It is also expected to handle 20,000 tonne cargo in 2025.

The project is being implemented by Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL), which is a joint venture company comprising Airports Authority of India (AAI) with 51% stake, Gujarat government with 33% and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) holding 16% stake.

‘Dholera Airport is to get passenger and cargo traffic from Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) and is expected to become a major cargo hub to serve the industrial region. This airport will also cater to the nearby region and serve as a second airport to Ahmedabad,’ the government said in a statement.