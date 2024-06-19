 CCI approves Godrej group's family settlement proposals - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CCI approves Godrej group's family settlement proposals

ANI |
Jun 19, 2024 10:32 AM IST

The process will be carried out in accordance with the Family Settlement Agreement dated April 30, 2024 (FSA), the CCI said in a release.

The Mumbai-based Godrej Group has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its realignment plans of interests, legal ownership, and management of various entities within the group.

Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej is seen.
Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej is seen.

This realignment is part of a mutual arrangement among members of the Godrej family branches, including Adi Godrej and family (ABG Family), Nadir Godrej and family (NBG Family), Jamshyd Godrej and family (JNG Family), and Smita Crishna and family (SVC Family). The process will be carried out in accordance with the Family Settlement Agreement dated April 30, 2024 (FSA), the CCI said in a release on June 18.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The GILAC Group Entities and the G&B Group Entities are the target businesses that are part of the proposed combination.

Godrej Industries Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Godrej Properties Limited, and Godrej Agrovet Limited are among the GILAC Group entities. Godrej Seeds & Genetics Limited, Astec Lifesciences Limited, Innovia Multiventures Private Limited, and Anamudi Real Estates LLP are also part of the group.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (a), Godrej Holdings Private Limited (b), Godrej Infotech Limited (c), and RKN Enterprises (d) are the entities that make up the G&B Group.

In Tuesday's trading, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s shares increased by 0.51 per cent to 1400.15. During the session, it reached a high of 1405.1 and a low of 1380.0.

Established in 1897 by Ardeshir and Pirojsha Burjorji Godrej, the company is active in several businesses, such as consumer goods, real estate, industrial engineering, furniture, appliances, security, and agricultural items. 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Business / CCI approves Godrej group's family settlement proposals
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On