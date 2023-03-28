Home / Business / Centre gave 8,800 crore without lender asking for it, says report

Centre gave 8,800 crore without lender asking for it, says report

PTI |
Mar 28, 2023 07:23 AM IST

The department under the finance ministry did not conduct assessment of the capital requirement as per its own standard practice before recapitalisation, as per the Compliance Audit Report.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) had given 8,800 crore to State Bank of India as part of recapitalisation exercise without the country's biggest lender asking for such funds in FY18, a CAG report presented in Parliament on Monday said.

An SBI branch. (HT Archive)
An SBI branch. (HT Archive)

The department under the finance ministry did not conduct assessment of the capital requirement as per its own standard practice before recapitalisation, as per the Compliance Audit Report No. 1 of 2023 of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Union Government (Economic and Service Ministries - Civil) for the year ended March 2021.

"DFS infused 8,800 crore into SBI in 2017-18 for credit growth considering it the largest PSB in the country even though there was no demand. DFS did not conduct assessment of the capital requirement as per its own standard practice before recapitalisation," it said.

The report further said DFS considered cushion over and above the norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) while recapitalising PSBs.

"RBI had already prescribed enhanced capital requirement of additional 1 per cent on banks in India. This resulted in excess infusion of 7,785.81 crore," it said.

DFS infused 831 crore into Bank of Maharashtra in 2019-20 against the bank's demand of 798 crore to avoid surrender of funds amounting to 33 crore, it added.

The government recapitalises public sector banks (PSBs) for credit growth, meeting the requirement for regulatory capital, equipping better performing lenders placed under Reserve Bank of India's Prompt Corrective Action framework to come out of it and meeting capital requirement on account of amalgamation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union government sbi
union government sbi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out