Centre set to exceed 11.08 lakh crore direct tax collections: CBDT chief

The tax body has been assigned a revised target of 12.50 lakh crore, CBDT chairman JB Mohapatra said
The Centre aims to collect <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.05 lakh crore as direct taxes before the end of this financial year(REUTERS/File Photo)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Centre's direct tax collection is set to exceed the target of 11.08 lakh crores set for the financial year.

“We had collected 10.43 lakh crores so far in the financial year. The budget estimate for 11.08 lakh crores will not only be achieved but will also be exceeded,” JB Mohapatra, Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman told news agency ANI. 

The tax body has been assigned a revised target of 12.50 lakh crores, Mohapatra added. 

The statement comes days after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech announced there would not be any change in the income tax slab or rates. 

The finance minister also announced a 30 per cent tax on any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets, while making it clear that no deductions or exemptions will be allowed.

However, the CBDT chairman had made it clear that 30 per cent tax on income from virtual digital assets can't be construed as the Centre's regulatory approval to them. 

