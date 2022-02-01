Union Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Updated tax returns can be filed in 2 years from end of assessment year, says Sitharaman
Union Budget 2022-23: It is unclear if finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will tinker with income tax rates but there is an expectation that the exemption limit of ₹2.5 lakh will be raised. The buoyancy in tax revenues, relatively contained spending and higher nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to have contained the fiscal deficit in the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent, below the projection of 6.8 per cent.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 01, 2022 12:14 PM IST
Tax rates for co-operative societies slashed to 15%: FM
Tax rates for co-operative societies slashed to 15%, while start-ups are set to get one year of tax incentives till March 31, 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Feb 01, 2022 12:10 PM IST
Updated tax returns can be filed in 2 years from the end of the assessment year: FM
Updated tax returns can be filed in 2 years from the end of the assessment year and incomes that might have been missed out can be declared: FM
-
Feb 01, 2022 11:21 AM IST
Budget 2022: What are the income tax-related expectations?
According to financial experts, Budget 2022 can look into a reduction in tax rates for the new personal tax regime, increase in the standard deduction, and increase in deduction on housing loan interest.
-
Feb 01, 2022 10:43 AM IST
Budget 2022: Amendments in tax law among priorities this year
Amendments in the tax law to bring about sustainable growth, infrastructure investment, focus on R&D spending, nurturing incentives to the core sectors, including manufacturing and services, tapping the huge experience of running captive centers are some of the priority items on the agenda of the government.
-
Feb 01, 2022 10:37 AM IST
Will finance minister revise income tax rates?
Analysts say finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman must strike a fine balance between keeping up the momentum of the country's promising but fledgling economic recovery and tax collections. At the same time, she also has to look at bringing in measures to spur demand, create jobs and tackle inflation as the country deals with the ongoing third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Union Budget 2022: BharatNet broadband to be ready by 2025, says Sitharaman
Budget 2022: Sitharaman lists 4 govt priorities for 'Amrit Kaal'
- Union budget 2022-2023: PM Gati Shakti master plan for expressways will be formulated in the financial year 2022-23.
Budget 2022: Govt to expand ‘one class, one TV channel’ from 12 to 200 channels
- Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the move will enable states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12.
Sitharaman expresses empathy for people affected by Covid in Budget speech
- As of Tuesday morning, the country has lost 496,242 people to Covid-19. The overall caseload stands at 41,469,499, according to the health ministry data.