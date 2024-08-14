 CEOs and MDs at Nifty 50 companies earning over ₹50 crore, doubled in 2023-24 from 2018-19: Report - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
CEOs and MDs at Nifty 50 companies earning over 50 crore, doubled in 2023-24 from 2018-19: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Aug 14, 2024 03:40 PM IST

One in five CEOs and MDs earned more than ₹50 crore in the the last fiscal year, compared with one in 10, five years ago.

The proportion of CEOs and MDs at Nifty 50 companies who earned more than 50 crore in the financial year 2023-24 has doubled since 2018-19, according to an Economic Times report which cited an exclusively shared Deloitte study.

The median compensation for Nifty 50 company CEOs grew from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.1 crore in 2018-19 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.9 crore in 2022-23 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22.6 crore in 2023-24 (Representational Image/Unsplash)
The median compensation for Nifty 50 company CEOs grew from 13.1 crore in 2018-19 to 18.9 crore in 2022-23 and 22.6 crore in 2023-24 (Representational Image/Unsplash)

The report added that one in five CEOs and MDs earned more than 50 crore in the the last fiscal year, compared with one in 10, five years ago.

Among the 10 promoter-incumbents, 30% earned over 50 crore in 2023-24, compared to 27% in 2018-19.

The median compensation for Nifty 50 company CEOs grew from 13.1 crore in 2018-19 to 18.9 crore in 2022-23 and 22.6 crore in 2023-24.

Non-promoter median pay increased 19.6% from 18.9 crore to 22.6 crore, while promoter CEO pay increased by 6.9% from 23.3 crore to 24.9 crore, between 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Which sectors had the highest compensation increase?

CEOs in IT services and heavy manufacturing companies had the highest pay due to size, scale of operations, and the typical overseas location of the CEO, in the case of IT services.

The median Nifty 50 CEO pay for IT services companies was 49.8 crore in 2023-24, while it was 42 crore at heavy manufacturing companies.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto company CEOs got an annual median pay of 24.9 crore, consumer company CEOs got 22.6 crore, pharmaceutical CEOs got 18.6 crore, and financial services CEOs got 17 crore.

The study analysed 41 Nifty 50 companies, excluding public sector undertakings (PSUs) and three companies with no active incumbent, or where the MD voluntarily relinquished compensation, or was on deputation from the holding company.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
