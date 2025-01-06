CES 2025: Dates, list of exhibitors, ticket prices, and all you must know

Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the biggest tech shows of 2025 will officially begin on January 7, 2025 and go on till January 10. Workers prepare the lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall for CES 2025, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2025.(Steve Marcus/Reuters)

It will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, at famous venues such as the Venetian, Wynn, and the newly-opened Sphere arena.

Also Read: OYO says no hotel rooms for unmarried couples in this city: Details here

According to a report by Mashable, the event will feature a mix of high-profile keynotes. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Waymo co-CEO Tekedra N. Mawakana are two examples of this year.

The rest of the event will consist of press eventsand product launches, as well as a massive exhibition space where visitors can view the latest gadgets, prototypes, and technology showcases.

When it comes to companies, the majority of high-profile tech companies such as Samsung, LG, Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, Sony, Hisense, Lenovo, TCL, and Meta will be there, except for Apple which prefers to do its events.

This year will also see lots of talk about artificial intelligence (AI), with new chips and graphics cards scheduled to be shown alongside smart wearables like smart glasses and VR headsets.

Also Read: What is the salary of Apple's new Indian-origin CFO Kevan Parekh? Details here

Though CES isn't an automotive event, many automakers will also be present, including BMW, Honda, Volvo, Zeeker, and surprisingly Sony, which has teamed up with Honda.

CES however, is not open to the general public, with attendees having to be 18 years of age or older, and affiliated with the consumer technology industry.

There are three ways to get registered as an attendee; As an industry attendee, media, or exhibitor personnel.

Business cards, verification of employment by letter link to media articles, and other documents are required to register.

After registering, the visitors can purchase the ticket. Prices used to be $149 till December 4, 2024. However, they will cost $350 per ticket from December 5, 2024 to January 10, 2025.

Also Read: Indian tech companies take a fifth of all US H-1B visas: Infosys, TCS, Cognizant lead the pack

This is for the regular Exhibits Plus Pass which grants access to the exhibit floor, keynotes, and some conference programming.

A Deluxe Conference Pass meanwhile, which includes all conference and partner programming costs $1,400 (till December 4, 2024), and will cost $1,700 (till January 10, 2025).