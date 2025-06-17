Check gold prices in your city: Rates drop slightly after hitting record high

After a steep upward climb for the last few days, gold prices have slid down a bit today as the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd (MCX) gold index quoted ₹99,280 for every 10 grams of the metal on 10.25 am IST on Jun 17. Gold prices in the country observed a slight drop today, after a consecutive four day surge.(Unsplash/representational)

After Israel began its strikes on Iran on Jun 13, gold prices in India had observed a significant surge. On Jun 12, the day before the attack, the MCX gold index was priced at ₹98,110 for every 10 grams. Prices kept soaring since then. The highest value was quoted at ₹1,00,314 per 10 grams on Jun 16, 6.20 am.

According to a report by Livemint, gold futures for the August 2025 contract dropped 1.44 per cent or by ₹1,451 per 10 grams to an intraday low of ₹98,825 per 10 grams on Monday.

MCX silver rates today are quoted at ₹1,06,788 as of 10.27 am, while the bullion rate of the metal stands at ₹106,930 per kilogram, with a drop of 0.260% from yesterday.

Here are the gold prices for the day for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹9,880,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,590/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹106,650/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,068.7/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹98,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹98,990/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹106,840/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,070.1/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,130/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,150/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹107,030/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,071.8/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹98,820/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹106,820/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,067.40/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,510/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,280/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹107,370/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,072.40/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,300/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,070/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹107,140/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,070.10/10 gm