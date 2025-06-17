Check gold prices in your city: Rates drop slightly after hitting record high
Gold prices in India stand at ₹99,280 per 10 grams today, following a surge after Israel's strikes on Iran. The MCX gold index peaked at ₹1,00,314 on June 16.
After a steep upward climb for the last few days, gold prices have slid down a bit today as the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd (MCX) gold index quoted ₹99,280 for every 10 grams of the metal on 10.25 am IST on Jun 17.
After Israel began its strikes on Iran on Jun 13, gold prices in India had observed a significant surge. On Jun 12, the day before the attack, the MCX gold index was priced at ₹98,110 for every 10 grams. Prices kept soaring since then. The highest value was quoted at ₹1,00,314 per 10 grams on Jun 16, 6.20 am.
According to a report by Livemint, gold futures for the August 2025 contract dropped 1.44 per cent or by ₹1,451 per 10 grams to an intraday low of ₹98,825 per 10 grams on Monday.
MCX silver rates today are quoted at ₹1,06,788 as of 10.27 am, while the bullion rate of the metal stands at ₹106,930 per kilogram, with a drop of 0.260% from yesterday.
Here are the gold prices for the day for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 17
• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹9,880,000/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,590/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹106,650/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,068.7/10 gm.
Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 17
• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹98,960/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹98,990/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹106,840/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,070.1/10 gm.
Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 17
• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,130/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,150/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹107,030/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,071.8/10 gm.
Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — June 17
• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹99,000/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹98,820/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹106,820/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,067.40/10 gm.
Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 17
• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,510/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,280/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹107,370/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,072.40/10 gm.
Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 17
• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,300/10 gm.
• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,070/10 gm.
• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹107,140/kg.
• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,070.10/10 gm