Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Check gold prices in your city: Rates drop slightly after hitting record high

BySoumili Ray
Jun 17, 2025 11:04 AM IST

Gold prices in India stand at ₹99,280 per 10 grams today, following a surge after Israel's strikes on Iran. The MCX gold index peaked at ₹1,00,314 on June 16.

After a steep upward climb for the last few days, gold prices have slid down a bit today as the Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd (MCX) gold index quoted 99,280 for every 10 grams of the metal on 10.25 am IST on Jun 17.

Gold prices in the country observed a slight drop today, after a consecutive four day surge.(Unsplash/representational)
Gold prices in the country observed a slight drop today, after a consecutive four day surge.(Unsplash/representational)

After Israel began its strikes on Iran on Jun 13, gold prices in India had observed a significant surge. On Jun 12, the day before the attack, the MCX gold index was priced at 98,110 for every 10 grams. Prices kept soaring since then. The highest value was quoted at 1,00,314 per 10 grams on Jun 16, 6.20 am.

According to a report by Livemint, gold futures for the August 2025 contract dropped 1.44 per cent or by 1,451 per 10 grams to an intraday low of 98,825 per 10 grams on Monday.

MCX silver rates today are quoted at 1,06,788 as of 10.27 am, while the bullion rate of the metal stands at 106,930 per kilogram, with a drop of 0.260% from yesterday.

Here are the gold prices for the day for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— 9,880,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 99,590/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— 106,650/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 1,068.7/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— 98,960/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 98,990/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— 106,840/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 1,070.1/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— 99,130/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 99,150/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— 107,030/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 1,071.8/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— 99,000/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 98,820/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— 106,820/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 1,067.40/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Chennai— 99,510/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 99,280/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— 107,370/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 1,072.40/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 17

• Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— 99,300/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 99,070/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— 107,140/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 1,070.10/10 gm

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Check gold prices in your city: Rates drop slightly after hitting record high
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On