On budget day, Gold futures hit an all-time high of 83,360 per 10 gram

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 04:11 PM IST

Gold price today: On the previous day, gold had closed at ₹82, 233 per 10 grams.

Gold price today: Gold prices on Saturday reached 83,360 per 10 grams in futures trade in line with firm global trends, PTI reported.

Prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold per 10 gram in Mumbai stands at ₹46,870, and ₹46,870 on Sunday, according to the Good Returns website.
Prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold per 10 gram in Mumbai stands at 46,870, and 46,870 on Sunday, according to the Good Returns website.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery hit a record high of 83,360 per 10 grams in early trade.

The contract later pared some gains to trade 1,127 or 1.35 per cent higher at 82,233 per 10 grams with an open interest of 16,273 lots, according to PTI.

On the previous day, gold had closed at 82, 233 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver surged by 1,150 to 94,150 per kg, up from its previous closing price of 93,000 per kg.

Meanwhile, price of silver dropped by 73 to 93,255 per kg, up from its previous closing price of 93,328.00per kg.

Union Budget 2025

Meanwhile, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2025-26, envisaging an expenditure of 50,65,345 crore, an increase of 7.4 per cent over the current fiscal.

In a major move, she announced that zero income tax will be levied on 12 lakh income under the revised new tax regime.

“No Income Tax payable up to an income of 12 Lakh. Slabs and rates being changed across the board to benefit all tax-payers,” the FM told the Parliament.

She further added: "...I propose to revise tax rate structures as follows: 0 to 4 Lakhs - nil, 4 Lakhs to 8 Lakhs - 5%, 8 Lakhs to 12 Lakhs - 10%, 12 Lakhs to 16 Lakhs - 15%, 16 Lakhs to 20 Lakhs - 20%, 20 Lakhs to 24 Lakhs - 25% and above 24 Lakhs - 30%. To taxpayers up to 12 Lakhs of normal income other than special rate income such as capital gains, tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them..."

Sitharaman also said that the government will be introducing a new Income Tax (I-T) bill in Parliament next week.

