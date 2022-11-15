Home / Business / Sensex rises 248 points to close at lifetime high; Nifty above 18,400

Sensex rises 248 points to close at lifetime high; Nifty above 18,400

business
Updated on Nov 15, 2022 04:16 PM IST

After a see-saw session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 248.84 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 61,872.99 -- surpassing its previous closing peak of 61,795.04 on November 11. During the day, the index witnessed a high of 61,955.96 and a low of 61,436.90.

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai(PTI file photo)
PTI |

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 248 points to close at its all-time high on Tuesday, tracking unabated foreign capital inflows amid a positive trend in global markets.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 74.25 points or 0.41 per cent to finish at 18,403.40.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's and Asian Paints were the major winners. ITC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in the afternoon session. Wall Street ended in negative territory on Monday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.62 per cent lower at USD 91.63 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers on Monday as they bought shares worth 1,089.41 crore, as per exchange data.

Tuesday, November 15, 2022
