 Cognizant's 2.5 lakh annual pay for freshers mocked: ‘Salary enough for chai…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cognizant's 2.5 lakh annual pay for freshers mocked: ‘Salary enough for chai…'

ByHT News Desk
Aug 14, 2024 09:39 AM IST

As IT companies attempt to grow their margins, they are offering lower salaries to entry-level employees.

The salaries offered by Cognizant in the company's off-campus recruitment drive have sparked a debate on social media platforms. The firm offered a yearly compensation package of 2.5 lakh or 20,000 a month, a new decadal low for India's IT sector which typically offers engineering graduates annual salaries in the range of 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh on average. As IT companies attempt to grow their margins, they are offering lower salaries to entry-level employees- something that has reached an unprecedented lower level.

Snapshot of the job posting by Cognizant.
Snapshot of the job posting by Cognizant.

Read more: Intel sells stake in chip designer Arm Holdings

Why is there a controversy around Cognizant?

In a job posting, Cognizant said that it is offering 2.5-lakh package for candidates graduating in the 2024 batch with any 3-year full-time degree programme who are eligible to apply.

Read more: Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says Nirmala Sitharaman: ‘Not troubling people’

The package raised concerns as the amount was questioned by several users on social media. One user noted, "That's barely enough to cover a year's rent in a village and a few packets of Maggi. Cognizant must be running an experiment to see if people are living on chai and hope."

Read more: Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan replaced by Brian Niccol who revived Chipotle

Is this the situation in other IT firms as well?

Cognizant's rival Wipro rolled out the Work Integrated Learning Program 2024 which offers BCA and B.Sc students the opportunity to work with the IT firm while pursuing an M.Tech degree. Wipro's job posting said that freshers will get a joining bonus of 75,000 and 15,000 as a stipend for the first year and 488 as ESI insurance coverage which together is 2.6 lakh annually for the first year. With no bonus component in the second year, they receive a stipend of 17,000 and ESI coverage of 533 a month which means 2.1 lakh annually.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Cognizant's 2.5 lakh annual pay for freshers mocked: ‘Salary enough for chai…'
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On