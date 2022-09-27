Content industry may shift from 9-5 work culture, claims survey

A latest survey by a content marketplace has revealed that there may be a shift from the 9-5 work culture. About 52 per cent of the respondents in the survey believe that the times are ripe for side hustle and the revamp in working models of the industries, Hindustan Times' business website Livemint reported.



The survey by Pepper Content has been carried out to understand the sentiments of content creators and involved the participation of over 1,000 from the fraternity, which includes writers, graphic designers, UX/UI designers, content and video editors. The survey witnessed an active participation from the tier 2 and 3 cities along with metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.



In the survey, about 73 per cent of the respondents were content writers, followed by content editors and graphic designers. According to the survey, 58 per cent of the responds said their ethics needed to align with the brand they work for. 49 per cent of the respondents said the preference for freelancing was due to flexible work timings. About 30 per cent of the responds said those with a knack for advertisement and marketing could make it big as freelancers.

At least 61 per cent of the respondents said their past work experience in the brand's marketing team improved the customer experience of the product.

Pepper Content co-founder Rishabh Shekhar said the company is amalgamating its tech expertise with the content creator's passion at heart. He added the company wanted to understand to which direction the content creators wanted to take to stir the industry's growth along with their sentiments on the ecosystem's evolution, the Livemint report added.

The company has recently launched an initiative called ‘Pepperpreneur’ through which the freelancers can earn a commission by helping in collaborate with the organisations from their network which require content solutions. Shekhar said he was excited that more and more people are moving away from the 9-5 mentality to make their side job the main hustle.

