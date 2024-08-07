* Continental reports higher margins as cost-cutting measures sink in

By Victoria Waldersee and Andrey Sychev

German car parts supplier Continental delivered better-than-expected results on Wednesday, even as auto demand remains under pressure, a sign that cost cutting is paying off and boosting its shares.

The company's profit margins improved across all divisions, with adjusted earnings before interest and taxes up 40.6% from last year to 704 million euros .

Still, Continental lowered its sales outlook and cut its margin forecast in the automotive sector to 2.5-3.5% from 3-4% previously, citing weak demand in Europe.

Analysts at Citi said the improvement in the second quarter was "positive" and that the adjusted 2024 outlook was "not as bad as feared".

"This could underpin promising early signs on 2025," Citi said, pointing to further cost-cutting measures expected next year.

The shares were up 5% from Tuesday's close, topping Germany's blue-chip DAX index.

"RAYS OF HOPE"

The car parts supplier has been fighting to keep costs in check and restructure in the face of a tumbling market capitalisation and weak auto demand. Its share price has halved since June 2021, taking its market value to 11.3 billion euros.

Wednesday's results were a "mix of some rays of hope", analysts at Bernstein Research said, pointing to high order intake in the automotive division.

On Monday, it said it was considering a spin-off and subsequent listing of its automotive unit on the Frankfurt stock exchange, with an executive board decision expected in the fourth quarter.

The move would effectively halve Continental's revenue and carve out the automotive part of its tyre and plastics business ContiTech.

For months, the company has hinted at major changes in the division, whose portfolio ranges from brakes to sensors and assistance systems, after struggling for several years with low profitability.

However, CEO Nikolai Setzer had said at a capital markets day in December that the automotive business would stay within the company, and that only the user experience unit was being made independent.

