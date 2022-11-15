‘Crying it out…’: SUGAR CEO Vineeta Singh on emotional outburst at workplace

SUGAR Cosmetics co-founder and chief executive officer Vineeta Singh's video on crying at workplaces is winning hearts online.



The entrepreneur, who often shares her views on a wide range of issues related to women equality, career, startups, said crying at workplace is a self expression and not a breakdown, ‘so please don’t freak out'.



The clip from Singh's podcast with Bombay Shaving Company founder Shantanu has now gone viral and is a matter of intense discussion on social media. Singh, who also appears on reality TV show Shark Tank India, guiding aspiring entrepreneurs, also shared the video.

“Let’s normalise crying at workplace. It’s self expression, not a “breakdown”, so please don’t “freak out”. Please don’t stop giving us feedback. Please don’t think you need to treat us any differently because we shed a few tears. It’s just another form of communication and we don’t want to feel embarrassed about it anymore. And we generally don’t want you to get too sympathetic about it either”, she wrote.

“Crying it out is an important coping mechanism for a lot of women and it just helps us release the pain and come back stronger!” Singh wrote.



A Twitter user said in a reply to her post, "This is so important to be shared across all workplaces!! It’s surprising to see how crying is treated like a weakness."



A LinkedIn user said, "Yes! Crying at workplace is absolutely normal for people who are passionate about their work, who work with a certain conviction, and who emotionally invest themselves in the work that they do. And… it’s more of frustration/helplessness about not doing the right thing, than weakness."

Let’s normalise crying at workplace. It’s self expression, not a “breakdown”, so please don’t “freak out”. Please don’t stop giving us feedback. Please don’t think you need to treat us any differently. It’s just another form of communication we don’t need to be embarrassed about. pic.twitter.com/WdfYbFlnWS — Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) November 14, 2022

However, a user had a different views to that of other respondents, "I don’t agree with all these statements. Just because you don’t know how deal with feedback provided and improve your work, crying should never be an option. Some other kind of emotional break down can be justified. Imagine a mentor providing you a feedback and you start crying for that, how bad it might look in a corporate environment. I am not even considering the fake feminism and harassment aspect over here." After all, it is everyone's right to express opinion.



What do you think on Vineeta Singh's statement?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON