IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Crypto firm Blockchain.com raises $300 million, valued at $5.2 billion
Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies.(REUTERS)
Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies.(REUTERS)
business

Crypto firm Blockchain.com raises $300 million, valued at $5.2 billion

Blockchain.com offers digital wallets for storage of cryptocurrencies as well as retail trading and other services for larger investors.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:33 PM IST

Cryptocurrency firm Blockchain.com said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of $5.2 billion.

The round was led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, the London-based company said

Blockchain.com offers digital wallets for storage of cryptocurrencies as well as retail trading and other services for larger investors.

Bitcoin soared to a record just shy of $62,000 this month as mainstream firms and investors increasingly embrace cryptocurrencies, leading to ballooning valuations of related companies.

Blockchain.com said last month it raised about $120 million, with investments from Alphabet Inc's venture capital unit.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cryptocurrency bitcoins

Related Stories

In addition to lending increased legitimacy to electronic currencies, Elon Musk’s embrace of Bitcoin fits his maverick image. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
In addition to lending increased legitimacy to electronic currencies, Elon Musk’s embrace of Bitcoin fits his maverick image. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

'You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin', Elon Musk says

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:22 PM IST
  • Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that “you can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin” and that paying by Bitcoin will also be available to customers outside the US later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP