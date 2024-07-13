Dabur adds 2 lakh new sales outlets in 2023-24, highest of all FMCG players

Home-grown firm Dabur India added two lakh new sales outlets in the financial year 2023-24, PTI wrote, adding that this is the largest sales outlet addition by any FMCG company in India. Dabur owns brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur PudinHara, and Dabur Lal Tail.

How large is the presence of Dabur in India?

Dabur India has one of the largest and deepest distribution networks in the industry, covering over 7.9 million retail outlets and reaching 1,22,000 villages, Chairman Mohit Burman said in the company's annual report.

Now 8 out of every 10 Indian households is a Dabur household, using one or more Dabur products, he said. Dabur's direct reach has gone up to 1.42 million retail outlets, he added.

What are some of Dabur's prominent brands?

Dabur owns brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur PudinHara, Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste, Real and Vatika. The company has plans to further expand its footprint, according to the report.

"We will continue to expand our rural footprint in the new fiscal and have targeted to reach 1.3 lakh villages by the end of FY 2024-25, up from 1.22 lakh at present," said Burman.

Dabur rolled out 14 new products in the financial year 2023-24.

"These launches also marked Dabur's entry into several emerging and growing categories like mosquito repellent liquid vaporisers, cooling hair oils, gel toothpaste, teas, and shower gels," the report read.

Dabur's new therapeutics division has also grown, with the coverage extending to 1.1 lakh Ayurvedic and Allopathic doctors. The company's digital first brands have also brought in ₹100 crore in the financial year 2023-24, out of the ₹12,404 crore total revenue, according to the report.

