Data security central to information security, says report

Baffle, a data protection service organisation has released a report pertaining to the insights and trends on compliance, security and privacy, The Global News Wire reported.

The research report titled ‘Using Compliance Budget to Advance Security Priorities’ examines the impact of compliance budget on the data security strategy and priorities. In this report, the survey polled more than 200 tech leaders from medium to large size organisations across North America, the news report said.



Baffle's research report mentions the sectors for which the organisations put information security a priority, which leaders control data security spending, how compliance has shifted the overall security strategy of the organisation and the solutions on which the organisations are focusing their tech spending, the Global News Wire reported.



Christopher Steffen, the managing research director of Enterprise Management Associates, says that the study confirmed the theory that when security and compliance have a unified strategy and vision. “Most organizations view compliance and compliance-related activities as the cost of business, something they have to do to conduct operations in certain markets. Increasingly, forward-thinking organizations are looking for ways to maximize their competitive advantage in their markets and having a best-in-class data privacy program or compliance program is something that more savvy customers are interested in, " he said.

A key highlight of the report is that merging security and compliance priorities addresses regulatory control gaps while improving the organisation's security stand. The respondents of the survey shared vital insights on how to handle compliance, who is responsible for compliance and security responsibilities etc.



As per the report, the companies found the urgent need to shift their data security strategy to address compliance priorities. The information security and IT compliance priorities are aligned, and the existing security tools have to address data privacy considerations, the Global News Wire reported.

“Data security and privacy are central to information security and regulatory compliance. According to the study, data privacy regulations, such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation or the California Consumer Privacy Act, are primary considerations for business and technology leaders. In the absence of a national privacy referendum, five states have already established individual privacy laws,” the report said.

