    Deepinder Goyal's Temple gets $54 million in seed funding round, begins hiring

    Deepinder Goyal's Temple has at least 12 job opening for engineers and designers, according to his post on X.

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 7:42 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Deepinder Goyal's startup Temple has raised $54 million in its seed funding round from “friends and family”, and started hiring as well.

    Deepinder Goyal.
    Deepinder Goyal.

    “Every investor in this round is a founder friend or early-stage Zomato investor who wanted in, whether or not Temple ever makes it to market,” Goyal, who co-founded what is now Eternal Ltd., wrote on X. “But here's what gives me goosebumps—more than 30 Temple employees participated in the round, at par valuation. No discount. Their own money. That's the kind of belief you can't buy.”

    This is a developing story. More to come.

      Tushar Deep Singh

    © 2026 HindustanTimes