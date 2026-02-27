Deepinder Goyal's Temple gets $54 million in seed funding round, begins hiring

Deepinder Goyal's startup Temple has raised $54 million in its seed funding round from “friends and family”, and started hiring as well. Deepinder Goyal.

“Every investor in this round is a founder friend or early-stage Zomato investor who wanted in, whether or not Temple ever makes it to market,” Goyal, who co-founded what is now Eternal Ltd., wrote on X. “But here's what gives me goosebumps—more than 30 Temple employees participated in the round, at par valuation. No discount. Their own money. That's the kind of belief you can't buy.”

This is a developing story. More to come.