Delhi airport's new automatic self-drop baggage machines: Quick check-in within 30 seconds. How it works

Delhi International Airport Ltd introduced a new self-service mechanism to reduce the time passengers spend during the check-in process. The new process will help travelers to swiftly drop off their luggage, get baggage tags and print boarding passes within just 30 seconds. The check-in process will be available with Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo.

Delhi International Airport Ltd said that with this Delhi has become the first airport in India and the second globally to implement the technology. Toronto also has the same facility.

DIAL has reportedly deployed 50 self-service bag drop units across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

How the automatic self-drop baggage machines works