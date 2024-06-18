Delhi airport's new automatic self-drop baggage machines: Quick check-in within 30 seconds. How it works
Delhi has become the first airport in India and the second globally to implement the technology.
Delhi International Airport Ltd introduced a new self-service mechanism to reduce the time passengers spend during the check-in process. The new process will help travelers to swiftly drop off their luggage, get baggage tags and print boarding passes within just 30 seconds.
Delhi International Airport Ltd said that with this Delhi has become the first airport in India and the second globally to implement the technology. Toronto also has the same facility.
The check-in process will be available with Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo. DIAL has reportedly deployed 50 self-service bag drop units across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.
How the automatic self-drop baggage machines works
- You have to collect and attach their bag tags at CUSS kiosks located at the airport.
- Bags are then placed onto the self-baggage drop (SBD) conveyor belt.
- The system will open the airline’s application on the SBD machine with a single click.
- Travellers will have to agree to the self-declaration form.
- The system will check all relevant criteria and business rules defined by the airlines.
