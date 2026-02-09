Delhi luxury hotels top ₹30 lakh/room ahead of India AI Impact Summit 2026

The arrival of global tech elite in New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has sent the city’s luxury hospitality market into a frenzy, with premium hotel suites fetching as much as ₹30 lakh per night. New Delhi is set to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on 16-20 February 2026. (AI Image)

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the capital’s top-tier hotels are virtually sold out as billionaires, venture capitalists, and policy makers descend on the city to discuss the future of Generative AI in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies. The guests include Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai as well as OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Beyond the room rates, the ripple effect has extended to private jet charters and luxury chauffeur services, which are seeing a similar squeeze.

The pricing reflects a broader trend of “event-based inflation” hitting India’s metropolitan hubs. Presidential suites at properties like the Taj Mansingh and the Oberoi New Delhi, which typically cater to diplomatic delegations, have seen rates skyrocket to nearly 10 times their standard seasonal prices.

Even standard rooms at five-star establishments are reportedly trading at ₹80,000 to 150,000 a night, as the shortage of inventory forces late-booking executives to pay a steep premium.

The India AI Impact Summit comes at a pivotal moment for a country, which is positioning itself as a primary alternative to China for AI. The presence of Silicon Valley’s most influential figures suggests that the “India AI Mission”, backed by billions in government subsidies, is gaining significant international traction.