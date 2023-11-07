DGCA imposes 10 lakh fine on Air India. Here's why

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Air India over violation of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).



The aviation regulator in a statement said it had issued CAR Section 3, Series M part IV titled “Facilities to be provided to the passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights” in 2010 which were revised from time to time to ensure appropriate protection for air travellers in case of flight disruptions and in particular, denied boardings, flight cancellations and delays.



The DGCA said it carried out inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at various major airports on a continuing basis since May 2023. “During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR. Accordingly, a show cause notice has been issued to Air India seeking their response for non-compliance to the provisions of the CAR”, the DGCA statement accessed by ANI read.



“It may be recalled that similar inspections had earlier been carried out at major airports last year also and on ground of similar non-compliance by Air India with the provisions of CAR on Denied Boarding of passengers, a penalty of ₹10,00,000/- was imposed on Air India for the violations”, the DGCA statement added.

