Diwali bank holidays 2023: Banks to remain closed for 6 days; check state-wise list

Banks across several states in the country will remain closed for six days in view of the Diwali festival - starting with Dhanteras on November 12 and ending with Bhai Dooj on November 15. However, internet banking services and ATM services will remain functional as usual. Diwali bank holidays

List of six bank holidays and the states:

November 10, Friday: Banks are closed in Meghalaya for Wangala festival

November 11, Saturday: Banks are closed across the country

November 12, Sunday: Banks are closed across the country in view of Sunday, and the first day of Diwali

November 13, Monday: Banks are closed in Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, UP, and Maharashtra for Govardhan Puja

November 14, Tuesday: Banks are closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Sikkim for Diwali

November 15, Wednesday: Banks are closed in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh for Bhai Dooj

Meanwhile, overall, banks are scheduled to remain shut for 15 days in the month of November in view of festivals and national events.

Remaining bank holidays in November

November 20, Monday - Banks closed in Bihar and Rajasthan in view of Chhath (Morning Arghya)

November 23, Tuesday - Banks closed in Uttarakhand and Sikkim in view of Seng Kutsnem or Egaas-Bagwaal

November 27, Monday - Banks shut in Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad – Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh in view of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima

November 30, Thursday - Banks closed in Karnataka in view of Kanakadasa Jayanthi

