Home / Business / Do you pay rent through your ICICI Bank credit card? You must read this

Do you pay rent through your ICICI Bank credit card? You must read this

business
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 02:19 PM IST

ICICI Bank has not labelled the fee which can tell the reason for it being charged, the move is being seen as a method to curb the misuse of rent payment feature for credit rotation.

ICICI Bank is the first lender to charge fee on rent payments through its credit cards.
ICICI Bank is the first lender to charge fee on rent payments through its credit cards.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Do you own an ICICI Bank credit card? Have you received this message,"Dear Customer, starting 20-Oct-22, all transactions on your ICICI Bank Credit Card towards rent payment will be charged a 1% fee."

This message is usually received by the customers who use their credit cars to pay their house rent through Cred, RedGiraffe, Mygate, Paytm, Magicbricks and other platforms. Till now, no bank or credit card company was levying any fee on such transactions. Now, ICICI Bank is the first lender to charge fee on rent payments through its credit cards, Hindustan Times' business website Livemint reported.

Usually, a tenant adds the landlord's bank account details or the unified payments interface (UPI) id under the recipient option on the payment platform and completes the transaction via his/her credit card.

The platforms which facilitate such transactions charge a convenience fee of 0.46-2.36 per cent on each transaction. The convenience fee is actually a substitute to the merchant discount rate charged by online platforms to the merchants for using the card services for accepting bill payments, Livemint report adds.

The merchant in the rent payment feature is the landlord who will not pay a fee for receiving rent, it is the tenants who are charged transaction fees for paying rent. From now, the one per cent fee charged by ICICI Bank will be in addition to the transaction fee.

The bank has not labelled the fee which can tell the reason for it being charged, the move is being seen as a method to curb the misuse of rent payment feature for credit rotation.

According to industry experts, some customers add their family members or friends as landlords on these platforms to transfer money in their bank account to convert it into cash at no extra cost. The fee to withdraw cash from an ATM using credit card ranges from 2.5-3 per cent of the amount withdrawn.

Industry experts say that rent payment through credit card feature may be misused easily as all online platforms offering this facility, except RedGiraffe, don't ask for rent agreement to validate the authenticity of the transaction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
icici bank credit card
icici bank credit card

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out