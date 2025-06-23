Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Dollar Strengthens After U.S. Strikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

WSJ
Jun 23, 2025 07:24 AM IST

The dollar strengthened against most other G-10 and Asian currencies in the morning session after the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend.

0125 GMT — The dollar strengthens against most other G-10 and Asian currencies in the morning session after the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites over the weekend. “The USD lifts because the USD is a safe haven and the U.S. is a net energy exporter,” CBA’s Global Economic & Markets Research team says in a note. “How high the USD lifts is now in the hands of political and military leaders in the U.S., Israel and Iran,” the team adds. The ICE USD Index is up 0.4% to 99.06, USD/KRW adds 0.7% to 1,383.73, and AUD/USD falls 0.4% to 0.6427, according to FactSet data. (ronnie.harui@wsj.com)

A protester with a US dollar note taped over her mouth participates in a demonstration in support of Iran and Palestinians in Gaza, and against the actions of Israel and the United States in Sydney on June 22, 2025.(AFP) PREMIUM
A protester with a US dollar note taped over her mouth participates in a demonstration in support of Iran and Palestinians in Gaza, and against the actions of Israel and the United States in Sydney on June 22, 2025.(AFP)

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Dollar Strengthens After U.S. Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites
Follow Us On