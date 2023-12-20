DOMS share price live updates: DOMS IPO was subscribed 93.52 times on Day 3
DOMS share price live updates: DOMS Industries IPO received a stellar response from investors and was subscribed 93.52 times at the end of day 3.
DOMS Share Price Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries is all geared up to make its debut on the stock exchanges today. DOMS Industries IPO listing time is scheduled at 10:00 am today. DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on December 15. Its initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 93.40 times on the final day of subscription.
The IPO of DOMS Industries had fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding and finally ended the day with 5.71 times subscription. The company has raised ₹538 crore from anchor investors
The DOMS IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale of ₹850 crore. The price range for the offer was ₹750-790 a share.
The IPO of DOMS Industries got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Wednesday and finally ended the day with a 5.71 times subscription.
- Dec 20, 2023 08:44 AM IST
DOMS share price LIVE updates: How will the firm utilise the proceeds from the IPO?
Funds raised through the fresh issue would be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility to expand the company's production capabilities for a range of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters as well as for general corporate purposes.Dec 20, 2023 08:30 AM IST
DOMS Share Price Live Updates: DOMS IPO to list today
The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries is all geared up to make its debut on the stock exchanges today. DOMS Industries IPO listing time is scheduled at 10:00 am today.
