close_game
close_game
News / Business / DOMS share price live updates: DOMS IPO was subscribed 93.52 times on Day 3
Live

DOMS share price live updates: DOMS IPO was subscribed 93.52 times on Day 3

Dec 20, 2023 08:57 AM IST
OPEN APP

DOMS share price live updates: DOMS Industries IPO received a stellar response from investors and was subscribed 93.52 times at the end of day 3.

DOMS Share Price Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries is all geared up to make its debut on the stock exchanges today. DOMS Industries IPO listing time is scheduled at 10:00 am today. DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on December 15. Its initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 93.40 times on the final day of subscription.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.
IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

The IPO of DOMS Industries had fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding and finally ended the day with 5.71 times subscription. The company has raised 538 crore from anchor investors

The DOMS IPO had a fresh issue of up to 350 crore and an offer for sale of 850 crore. The price range for the offer was 750-790 a share.

The IPO of DOMS Industries got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Wednesday and finally ended the day with a 5.71 times subscription.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 20, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    DOMS share price LIVE updates: How will the firm utilise the proceeds from the IPO?

    Funds raised through the fresh issue would be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility to expand the company's production capabilities for a range of writing instruments, watercolour pens, markers and highlighters as well as for general corporate purposes.

  • Dec 20, 2023 08:30 AM IST

    DOMS Share Price Live Updates: DOMS IPO to list today

    The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries is all geared up to make its debut on the stock exchanges today. DOMS Industries IPO listing time is scheduled at 10:00 am today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
business news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out