DOMS share price live updates: DOMS IPO was subscribed 93.52 times on Day 3

DOMS Share Price Live Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of DOMS Industries is all geared up to make its debut on the stock exchanges today. DOMS Industries IPO listing time is scheduled at 10:00 am today. DOMS Industries IPO opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on December 15. Its initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 93.40 times on the final day of subscription. IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

The IPO of DOMS Industries had fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding and finally ended the day with 5.71 times subscription. The company has raised ₹538 crore from anchor investors

The DOMS IPO had a fresh issue of up to ₹350 crore and an offer for sale of ₹850 crore. The price range for the offer was ₹750-790 a share.

