Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

You could have made 70 crore by investing 10,000 into Elcid Industries stock a year ago

ByHT News Desk
Oct 30, 2024 02:47 PM IST

Elcid Investments Ltd which initially started out as a penny stock has now hit ₹2,36,250, surpassing even MRF Ltd to become India's costliest stock to buy

Elcid Investments Ltd which initially started out as a penny stock has now hit 2,36,250, surpassing even MRF Ltd to become India's costliest stock to buy.

Elcid Investments: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023.(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)
Elcid Investments: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023.(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

This brings in the question of how much money one could have made if they had invested in it earlier when it was a penny stock.

Also Read: ‘Literally cried’: Blinkit user orders 1 gm gold coin, gets 0.5 gm, complaint window closes

The Bombay Stock exchange website shows that the company's stock at a 52-week low was at 3.37. That means that from that point, the stock has now multiplied 70,104 times in value.

So how much money would one have made if they had invested 10,000 into Elcid Investments let's say when it was at its 52-week low of 3.37?

10,000 at that time would have gotten one 2,967 shares of Elcid Investments. That means those shares would now be worth 70,09,53,750.

Also Read: Gautam Singhania vs Lamborghini: Inside the high-demand world of supercar ownership in India

Why did Elcid Investments shares rise so high?

The sky-high stock price came after the company was relisted on the BSE on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. It's market capitalization is 4,725 crore now.

One of the main reasons for Elcid Investments to be priced this high is that it holds 2,83,13,860 equity shares or a 2.95% stake in Asian Paints Ltd, which is worth close to 8,500 crore.

The relisting of Elcid Investments through a special call auction mechanism for a price discovery on Monday and the rate settlement on Tuesday was announced in a BSE circular dated October 21, 2024 after the promoters made a voluntary offer to delist it which didn't happen due to non-receipt of requisite majority of public shareholders.

Also Read: The longest and shortest non-stop flight routes in India this winter that every passenger should know

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //