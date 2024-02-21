 Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norway MP: ‘He makes the world…’ - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norway MP: 'He makes the world…'

Elon Musk nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norway MP: ‘He makes the world…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 01:19 PM IST

Elon Musk's companies have helped "make the world a more connected and safer place," the MP said.

Elon Musk has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian libertarian MP Marius Nilsen who said that he nominated Tesla and X boss for his “adamant defense of dialogue, free speech and [enabling] the possibility to express one’s views’ in a continuously more polarized world."

Elon Musk is seen. (Reuters)
Elon Musk is seen. (Reuters)

Elon Musk's companies have helped “make the world a more connected and safer place," the MP said while the names of Nobel Peace Prize nominees have not been officially released even after the prize is given out.

Meanwhile, Sofie Marhaug, a Norwegian MP, nominated Julian Assange saying that he "has exposed Western war crimes and thus contributed to peace. If we want to avoid war, we must know the truth about the damage that war brings. Assange has exposed torture and inhuman behaviour towards prisoners of war. He deserves the Peace Prize.”

This comes as US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney nominated Donald Trump in January. He has been nominated in previous years as well.

Elon Musk's Neuralink update

Earlier, Elon Musk said that the first human patient with a brain implant from his Neuralink startup is able to move a computer mouse with thought after the company installed a brain implant in its first human patient last month.

The experiment has been a success, Elon Musk said, adding, "The patient seems to have made a full recovery with no ill effects and is able to “move the mouse around the screen just by thinking. We're trying to get as many button presses as possible from thinking. You want to have, obviously, more than just two buttons.”

